Capt. Kelly Simerly of the Knoxville Airport Safety Department creates fake skin and road rash imitation for emergency drill simulations, which she’s been participating in since 1992.
Every three years, as a requirement from the Federal Aviation Administration, McGhee Tyson Airport gathers employees, volunteers and first responders to practice their response to an emergency.
This year, more than 300 participants gathered, a third of whom were covered in fake lacerations, burns and bruises — otherwise known as moulage.
Simerly uses petroleum jelly, cornstarch and cocoa to make a thick, putty-like substance to use for fake skin. She also uses petroleum jelly mixed with a soluble fiber to create a material for road rash and charcoal grounds for ash residue. She said this knowledge came in handy for her nephew’s Halloween-themed birthday parties.
“I love everything about it,” Simerly said. “I love preparing for the makeup. That’s my thing. I get into it.”
Airport spokeswoman Caitlin Darras said the moulage and makeup are primary reasons the volunteers are willing to come spend a few hours helping them with the drill.
High school students volunteer to do moulage for one of their classes, where they’re learning the same skills AMR practiced on the mock-injured volunteers.
Tyra Eastridge, 18, has been a volunteer the past two or three times the airport has done a simulation, she said. Although, three years ago was her first time applying the injuries instead of receiving them.
As part of a health science class at Carter High School in Knoxville, she and others in the class practice applying fake wounds to each other, learning how and in what order to treat them — triage.
“I’ve done all of it, from bruises to arms hanging off to head injuries, you know, all of it.” Eastridge said. “It’s really fun.”
One young participant, Isabella “Izzy” Kerr-Burkhart, 10, said she had fun getting seven fake wounds the last time she volunteered, when she was 7 years old.
This year, she had four artificial injuries. “I have a really bad cut on my arm,” she said. “I have a burn, a bruise and a cut on my head.”
Other volunteers’ injuries ranged from a disconnected hand to an abominable laceration, with less serious ones like small cuts and first- or second-degree burns.
Before AMR could practice triage, firefighters had to escort the volunteers from the mock aircraft.
First, the buses came to a stop — or the mock aircraft landed and fully braked. Firetrucks drove in and firefighters began escorting everyone off the vehicles.
Each responding agency from the area, which included Alcoa Police Department and AMR, started heading to the airport when the the simulation officially began. Someone announced over radio that it was a drill, but that an aircraft had an emergency landing with multiple injuries onboard.
AMR was last to arrive at the airport. They had three large tarps colored green, yellow and red laying on the ground that they directed volunteers toward to classify their injuries.
Becky Huckaby, vice president of public relations for the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, said she is appreciative for all the volunteers who helped them prepare for a real emergency, if one were to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.