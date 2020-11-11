A path to improving mental, emotional and physical health is right outside your window.
With research documenting the benefits of nature, the fitness and outdoor company Mountain Challenge recently added a trademark for “Outdoors is Exercise” to its trademarked “Fit. Green. Happy.” program.
“We began to see more and more and more evidence about how good the outdoors is for humans, especially in the area of brain chemistry,” said Bruce Guillaume, founder and director of Mountain Challenge and an instructor at Maryville College.
“Fit. Green. Happy.” aims to improve the wellness of the Maryville College community and contribute to environmental sustainability while fostering happiness.
Outdoors is Medicine dovetails with another effort the college joined that is trademarked through the American College of Sports Medicine, Exercise is Medicine on Campus.
Both encourage health care providers to promote wellness, asking about exercise and being outdoors along with checking other vital signs and “prescribing” those types of activities.
Simple steps
Research on the benefits of nature have grown since a study comparing the recovery of hospital patients who had a view of the outdoors with those who could see only a wall.
“It really started with the ability just to see the outdoors, and that healing times were faster for patients with a view,” Guillaume said.
People don’t need to travel to someplace like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and take a hike to benefit, although the more senses engaged and the more activity, the better overall.
“You don’t even really have to do anything,” Guillaume said, just sitting on a bench drinking coffee or hot chocolate outdoors is better than being inside in front of a computer screen.
At Crawford House, home of Mountain Challenge, they can have a meeting while sitting in rocking chairs on the porch, not only seeing the trees but also feeling the temperature and hearing the wind.
A natural place can be a plot of land nearby or a corner of a school playground. “There’s this idea of little wild spaces that count too,” Guillaume said.
Soon Mountain Challenge plans to ask Maryville College students to take pictures of “little wild places,” one way to get them outside and moving.
“I truly don’t care if they just walk out to the grass in front of the residence halls and stand there,” he said.
But Guillaume’s favorite thing combines exercise and nature. “I love to run ... so that sometime during my run the sun comes up,” he said.
Research shows even small amounts of time in nature provide a benefit.
“It looks like it helps an individual after very few minutes in the outdoors, like 20 to 30,” Guillaume said, explaining that being in nature helps balance neurotransmitters in the brain.
“Some of the ways it plays out in is in mood leveling, so people that are anxious can sort of calm down a little bit, people that are feeling sad, depressed or whatever can feel a little better,” he said.
“Really important for students is the ability to recover focus abilities,” Guillaume said. “So after you study for an hour, one of the best things somebody can do is take a five or 10 minute break and go outside and then come back to their studies sort of refreshed.”
While Mountain Challenge began looking closely at the benefits of the outdoors a few years ago and received the trademark for Outdoors is Exercise on Aug. 18, the current pandemic heightens the value.
When people are well spaced, health experts say, being outdoors is safer than being indoors. With poorly ventilated indoor spaces, Guillaume said, “it’s easy to see how any virus can spread.”
In this year of the new coronavirus, people all over are being drawn to what Norwegians call “friluftsliv,” or “open air living,” enjoying the outdoors in all types of weather.
While Guillaume acknowledges its tougher to convince some people to go outside when the temperature dips below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, with the proper clothing they can be comfortable.
“Once you convince somebody to do it just a little bit, very often they look at us and say ‘You know, that was okay,” he said.
Individual approach
Guillaume said Mountain Challenge still is working to expand “Fit. Green. Happy.” beyond the Maryville College campus, and restrictions on group activities because of the pandemic have led to new ways of operating.
This summer they experimented with individual memberships, he said. About 20 incoming students participated remotely, being active, taking care of the environment and pursuing happiness. Activities ranged from paddling in the water to intentionally buying less.
