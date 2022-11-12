Behind the library and not far from the woods on Maryville College’s campus, there’s a shift underway that Tyson Murphy, program manager at Mountain Challenge, hopes people don’t notice. In May, Mountain Challenge’s long-serving director Bruce Guillaume will be stepping back from his position. Murphy will take his place at the helm of an organization that’s gone from a one-man, 40-client operation to a community fixture that’s affected thousands since its founding 35 years ago.
Murphy isn’t busy plotting Guillaume’s overthrow from the front porch of Crawford House, the carbon neutral building out of which Mountain Challenge operates. Instead, Murphy’s hope that the public doesn’t notice the leadership change stems from his respect for the effort that Guillaume, who established and owns the program, has put into building it over three and a half decades.
“Our first goal is for our participants to have no idea that a change of leadership is going on, that the experience they have is as high quality as it has been,” Murphy said. His task, he said, is to continue Guillaume’s work and the success it’s fostered without disrupting the programs and partnerships already in place.
Guillaume will leave the program in a strong position. Murphy told The Daily Times that Mountain Challenge just finished off its best summer in the past five years.
At the most basic level, Mountain Challenge is a business that facilitates outdoor experiences. It’s meant to take people outside and help them appreciate what they experience when they get there. The program’s clients include other businesses, sports teams, students and members of the community. Through Mountain Challenge, clients can complete activities such as ropes courses, tower climbing and hiking through the woods.
Guillaume said that one goal of the program is just to get people more acclimated to nature. Spending at least three hours outside each week can help with that, he added. Maybe that time is spent exercising, he said, but maybe it’s just spent away from screens, enjoying the sunlight or the rain.
“We need the outdoors,” he said.
‘Enjoy your work’
Guillaume said that the idea for Mountain Challenge first came to him as he started thinking about the kind of work environment he wanted. Seen today, that environment is a dynamic one. In a single day, Mountain Challenge staff could be working from Crawford House, the Alpine Tower behind it or the college’s woods. Even when work demands time in front of a computer screen, staff might find a dog or two roaming through Crawford House to bring some liveliness to the day.
“It’s okay to enjoy school and enjoy work,” Murphy said. It’s probably better if you do, he said.
As the years have passed, Mountain Challenge’s mission has expanded organically, taking on new scope and dimension. Guillaume said that in the recent past the program has seen about 2,500 participants in a typical year. Initiatives that have come from Mountain Challenge include Camp Four, a weekly opportunity for members of the community to join in on outdoor activities including a yoga class, climbing and ropes courses, and Fit.Green.Happy, a non-profit extension of Mountain Challenge.
For many staff members, school and work are both priorities, as the program currently employs around 20 MC students and recent graduates. Guillaume noted, “We say this out loud, sometimes: your job is to be here at 8:30 on Saturday morning, and even if it’s raining, to take people outside and show them a good time. There’s a trick to that.”
“And an art,” Murphy said.
“I’ve started calling what our staff do a craft. They’re craftsmen,” Guillaume noted.
Distinct from Maryville College but not exactly apart from it, the program’s staff also includes around eight full-time corporate employees, and it’s built connections throughout the South.
When groups come to Mountain Challenge, Murphy says that there’s often something they want to improve through the experience, whether that’s inter-office communication or team cohesion or prioritization problems. Mountain Challenge staff work hard to help them with these problems through outdoor programming, he said, and it’s a collaborative process.
“A manager, a professor, a coach will call and go, ‘This is what I’ve got, this is how we struggle, this is what we need.’ And they get here and in about 15 minutes of spending our first moments with the group, our staff will go, ‘yeah, I’m seeing all the things they have described,’ and we sort of have a plan in place based on the information they gave us,” he said. “Sometimes, the group will get here and what they thought was the problem, we found out real quick was not the problem, and we have to adapt.”
“We work to engage in what we were asked to do by the customer, but we also sort of spot clean and manage the issues that arise, and sometimes when they get out of the office, they see these actual issues in a different light,” he said.
‘A new era’
Guillaume will be stepping down from Mountain Challenge at the end of the next semester, in 2023, but he won’t be counting himself out. He told The Daily Times that he intends to stay involved with the program in a few different ways.
“One of the things at the top of my list is thinking about communities and what goes into helping communities be the best they can. For me, that ends up being things like, what can communities do to sustain themselves over time,” he said. “We have a program called Fit.Green.Happy Workplace, and it’s probably time to redo that. I’m thinking more about what workplaces look like these days, or what can they look like.”
He also hopes to do more with the community surrounding Mountain Challenge and Maryville College. “Older people are coming on with younger people, and I think that intergenerational stuff is potentially really cool,” he commented. On a personal level, dialing back his work with Mountain Challenge will also let him explore different nature, giving him the free time to look over other parts of the country.
Murphy and Guillaume noted that they’ve started to see people making more use of the program’s outdoor spaces, from groups meeting outside to work at a set of tables by Crawford House to holding classes on the outdoors, outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.