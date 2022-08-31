It seemed inevitable that East Tennessee would eventually become a prime real estate market for upscale development and those looking to invest in its scenic environs and relaxed lifestyle.
That’s a scenario that McNally Properties is banking on. Owners and principals Gary and Megan McNally have turned their attention to building luxury cabins priced between $700,000 and $2,300,000 throughout East Tennessee, and Blount and Sevier Counties are included within those realms.
The company currently specializes in large-scale custom homes and short-term rental cabins.
Although it may be an ambitious undertaking that’s aimed at an affluent clientele, Gary McNally is no stranger to pursuing projects of this kind. With more than 20 years of building experience, he personally claims to have overseen the construction of some 200 custom properties with a total value of approximately $180 million.
“I started my career from the ground up, working in every aspect of the job and learning under some of the best custom home builders,” he said. “A group of us began exploring marketing opportunities in the Smoky Mountains. However, the modern-rustic look we build our cabins with grew out of my custom home industry and precious love for that style.”
McNally said that the company’s primary market is high-end, short-term rental owners and investors. “Our cabins make the perfect Airbnb/Vrbo short-term rental listing, so anyone who is interested in the luxury side of that industry is the perfect fit for us,” he said. “We also have a range of investors who work with McNally Properties on a larger scale by helping to fund new developments. Plus, we are always looking for more investors.”
Although their price point mights exclude all but the most affluent investor, McNally said that they’ve had no problem attracting interested buyers. To test the viability of their options, the company partners with a real estate firm that runs market tests on their behalf, “Almost all of our cabins sell before they finish construction,” McNally said. “We believe that’s the nature of the area around us. In a beautiful place like this, people are flocking to have a small piece of it.”
They also offer a variety of luxury amenities. The cabins range from two bedroom, 1,500 square foot models to those with six bedrooms and up to nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. They can include game rooms, in-home movie theaters, indoor pools, pella windows, spray foam insulation, and other features that are consistent with quality custom home design. In addition, the builder can also add features that conform the client’s particular specifications.
“All our cabins come fully furnished, turnkey, and move-in ready,” McNally continues. “We use premier log beds, handmade mattresses, and supply everything down to the plates and silverware. On top of that, we furnish with a hot tub or allow a $5000 hot tub allowance if there are none in stock.”
McNally also said that there is a special attention to detail. The. Homes include stainless steel appliances, top-of-the-line granite tops, custom tiled showers and high quality window packages. “We typically spend three times the amount on windows, because our properties are known for their Smoky Mountain views,” McNally added. “Our developments are nestled in nature to be pleasing to the eye. In other words, we try to make our cabins and properties compliment the beautiful Smoky Mountain landscape rather than intrude on it. Our desire is to preserve the beauty of the area, all while allowing it to be enjoyed in luxury.”
While some businesses saw setbacks due to the effects of the pandemic, McNally said that his company has actually done well over the past couple of years. “This has been a long-time tourist destination that has thrived through Covid,” he said when asked what affect the pandemic might have had on their efforts. “The short-term rental cabins attracted interest for the simple fact that many people would rather be with people they, know rather than staying in a hotel or other larger housing destination.”
Of course, one of the prime axioms having to do with a successful business focuses on location, location, location. McNally said that element works to the company’s advantage. “Our East Tennessee community is absolutely beautiful and has so much to enjoy,” he said. “We want to make this a spot that everyone can visit, whether as an owner or a visitor who stays in one of our luxury cabins.Of course, any venture can bring challenges, but McNally said his company is equipped to face them head on. “Our team of industry-leading professionals prides itself in trying to be a year and a half ahead,” he said “We want to be the standard of professionalism in this industry.”
McNally learned those lessons literally from the ground up. “My journey in this industry started when I was eighteen years old,” he said. “I was playing college baseball, not knowing what I wanted to be in life. I took a job with my girlfriend’s dad. I was clueless at first, to say the least. After about a year of working on the job and being made fun of daily, I decided that I had two choice — quit or dedicate myself to being the best I could be in the construction business. A year later, at the age of twenty-one, I was building homes on my own under other general contractors. I worked my way into a project manager role at a fairly new company, helping them build their team and business. When I started with them they had two jobs, but after six months with me on the team, that figure grew to twelve new jobs.”
Soon thereafter, he was able to start his own company specializing in spec and custom homes. He gained both valuable experience and important contacts, which he drew when founding of M Squared Custom Homes, LLC, a team of trained builders and architects that could draw, design, engineer, and build homes in-house. “It didn’t matter to me what you wanted,” he said. “If you had the money, I could build anything you could imagine.”
Six years later, mountains became his muse, and he turned his attention to building modern mountain luxury homes, traditional cabins, and chalets.
The effort seems to be paying off. McNally Properties’ annual revenues currently exceed $5 million and are expected to double next year and continue to grow after that.
“We are a one-stop shop and take great pride in standing out in the industry, rather than blending in,” McNally said. “We take great pride in what we do, building every structure as if it was our own.”
