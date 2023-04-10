A proposal to use voting convenience centers during Blount County elections has stalled for lack of enough support during a vote by the county commission.
A state policy requires a supermajority — two-thirds of the local elected officials — for any move to adopt voting centers.
The voting center model under consideration in Blount County would have reduced the number of polling places available for elections from 28 to 15, but any eligible voter could have cast a ballot at any center, mirroring Tennessee’s early voting system. Rather than voting at neighborhood-based polling precincts, Blount Countians would choose among different voting locations.
Blount County Elections Administrator Susan Knopf said Wednesday, April 5, that discussion about making the shift to voting centers started around 2016. A 2021 vote on the move was taken off the commission agenda after controversy arose over the prospect of reducing the number of voting precincts. There was also significant opposition from governments including Townsend, Rockford and Louisville.
The proposal came to the commission again in November 2022, when 11 commissioners supported the shift, seven voted against it and three members were absent.
That vote sent the proposal to the Tennessee General Assembly. Yet, the commission was short of the supermajority that Knopf said the state needs to approve the change.
“We had a supermajority of those that were there,” during the November vote, Knopf said. She added that the move would have drawn supermajority support if absent commissioners had been able to vote on the proposal.
The three absent commissioners — Mike Caylor, Scott King and John Giles — each favored the change.
Giles sponsored the resolution, but said that he had been out of the state dealing with an emergency on the night of the vote. “I was in full support of the measure, and I am in full support of it,” he said in a phone interview last week.
“I thought (then) we had the votes,” he said.
After commissioners adopted the voting center resolution in November, Knopf said, she started hearing that there could be stumbling blocks at the state level, because of the two-thirds requirement. She said that state Rep. Jerome Moon had considered putting forward a caption bill — a bill that can’t have any legislative effect beyond what’s provided in its title — concerning the voting centers, but that he’d seen those efforts would be unsuccessful.
“We really appreciate his support,” she said. The Daily Times reached out to Moon’s office with questions Wednesday, April 5, and Monday, April 10, but did not receive a response by press time.
Past voting center opponents have referenced loss of community feeling during elections and potential confusion among voters.
Knopf noted the model’s potential savings to taxpayers, which she told The Daily Times would likely amount to between $80,000 and $100,000 per election cycle. The election commission would not need to hire as many poll worker with a voting center model, she said. There are also equipment licenses for poll pads the commission would not need to pay and some rent for private buildings on election day.
Knopf said that the savings are important, in her view, but that her primary reason for advocating for convenience centers was that she felt they could benefit Blount Countians.
“It was about making the process more convenient for voters,” she said. “We’ll take it back to the commission in 2024.”
If the measure is adopted in 2024, voting centers could be in use by 2026, she added.
