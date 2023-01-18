An Alcoa man was arrested Saturday, Jan. 14 after police said he fled a traffic stop in a vehicle and on foot, driving another vehicle off the road in the process. Javis Montell Dean, 38, East Franklin Street, was wanted out of Knox County on a charge of aggravated assault on a first responder.
According to a police report, officers on Morganton Road near Spring Creek Street saw a maroon Ford F-150 traveling at a “very high rate of speed” and began following it to get an accurate speed reading. Officers said the driver of the truck — later identified as Dean — crossed a double yellow line and passed three vehicles in a no passing zone, driving another vehicle off the road. The owner of the vehicle reported that they were teaching their child to drive and had to pull the wheel in order to avoid a collision, causing an unknown amount of damage to the car.
Officers then turned on their lights and siren, and said Dean pulled into a driveway on Morganton Road, leading them to believe he was complying with the traffic stop. He then allegedly tried to drive across the front yard of the home and crashed into a ditch.
Officers said they got out and pointed their guns at Dean’s truck, but that he got out and began to run across the road. They gave chase and said they had to use a taser on him twice in order to subdue him.
According to the report, officers searched Dean’s truck and found 22 grams of what is believed to be psychoactive mushrooms and 16 grams of a powdery white substance believed to be cocaine.
Dean allegedly told officers he saw them on the road and fled because he knew his driver’s license was suspended.
Dean was arrested at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, manufacture/delivery/sale of cocaine, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $85,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
