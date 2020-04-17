Maryville Police have charged a 31-year Maryville man with a string of car burglaries and automobile thefts that occurred from October 2019 to March 2020.
Christopher Todd Collins, Ridge Road, Maryville, initially was arrested by Maryville Police on March 4 and charged with five counts of failure to appear.
While he was in the Blount County jail, MPD started an investigation into Collins, and police now allege he was responsible for the car break-ins and thefts, Maryville Chief Tony Crisp said.
“We initially charged him with information for the court,” Crisp said. “We solved a total of 14 automobile burglaries and four auto thefts.”
During MPD’s investigation, officers found evidence from the car break-ins that they were able to tie back to Collins, Crisp said. Collins was charged with the burglaries and thefts on April 2.
Collins was released from jail by court order on April 2, Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said.
Collins is due in court for a 9 a.m. May 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
