Maryville Police officers arrested two men Wednesday, March 15 after they were allegedly found to be in various states of intoxication at a Department of Children’s Services office. Tyler James Myers, 31, Knoxville allegedly tested positive for six different controlled substances while Jarrett Cory Thompson, 27, Louisiana Street, Seymour, allegedly drove him while intoxicated.
Officers originally responded around 4:01 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a running car at the DCS office on Home Avenue. Upon arrival, they said they found Thompson asleep at the wheel of a gold Chevrolet Malibu with the engine running and a turn signal still on. Officers were able to wake him up and said he told them he had driven Myers to the office to visit with his child.
Officers said Thompson had slurred speech and agreed to a field sobriety test, which he “performed poorly.” They also said they saw an open alcoholic beverage inside the car.
According to a police report, officers also found Myers asleep in a visitation room inside the DCS office. They said he agreed to take a drug screen test for the department, during which he allegedly tested positive for “opiates, amphetamine, methamphetamine, benzodiazepines, ecstasy and THC.”
Officers detained both men and searched Thompson’s car, allegedly finding alprazolam and gabapentin pills along with a glass pipe. Thompson was allegedly able to produce prescriptions for the alprazolam, but officers said none of them were in date.
They also said they confiscated a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol, a Kel-tec .32 caliber pistol and a Springfield .223 AR-15 along with a case, assorted magazines and ammunition. All of the items were entered into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
Officers said both men refused medical treatment. They arrested the two at 4:56 p.m. March 15 and transported them to the Blount County Correctional Facility.
Myers was charged with public intoxication and was being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond. Thompson was charged with driving while under the influence of an intoxicant, possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000.
Both are pending a 9 a.m. March 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
