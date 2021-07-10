The Maryville Police Department is donating three surplus patrol cars to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for use at its local driving track, officials said, continuing a tradition of partnership between area agencies.
The three cars MPD is donating are the department’s final Ford Crown Victorias, a model that has since phased out, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said. The department will sign the cars’ titles over to BCSO.
MPD’s marked patrol cars are declared “surplus” after surpassing 100,000 miles or being used for seven years; unmarked cars usually have a lifespan of 10 years.
The Maryville City Council has to officially declare police cars as surplus, then MPD will either sell or donate them, Crisp said. It usually sells them on govdeals.com, a website that help government and educational entities manage selling surplus inventory.
Multiple local agencies donate surplus vehicles and parts to BCSO for use at its driving track, officials said. Agencies that donate to and use BCSO’s track include those in Knoxville, Townsend, Loudon, Athens and more.
The track is at BCSO’s training facility off William Blount Drive, near the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County landfill and Newell Rubbermaid.
“We’re required to do driver training annually,” Crisp said. “And we do that down at the sheriff’s driving range. So different agencies that use that range donate cars to the Sheriff’s Office.”
“When you train with cars, you don’t want to train with your good cars,” he added.
Specifically, the cars donated by MPD will be used for in-service training and emergency vehicle operations during academy classes, according to BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant.
It’s a beneficial relationship, she said.
“These are agencies that send or have sent their recruits to us for academy training, and these donations help to offset the cost of training their law enforcement officers,” O’Briant said in an email.
The track is just one offering of BCSO’s training facility. Its Basic Regional Law Enforcement Academy, started in 2007, trains recruits in basic police tactics, emergency vehicle operations, writing reports and more, according to BCSO’s website.
“Multiple local, state, and federal agencies have used our (driving) track over the years, and continue to do so, either as joint training with BCSO, as well as agencies conducting their own training,” O’Briant said. “Our driving track, as well as the range and other aspects of our training facility are assets that we are happy to share with other first responder agencies.
“The partnerships that we have formulated over the years with our other local, state, and federal first responder agencies are a great benefit to Blount County as well as to our region. We all work together and share resources when needed, which benefits our citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.