While Maryville Police Lt. Chad Simpson was undergoing Southeastern Leadership Academy training recently, he knew the opportunity was special.
“It’s a privilege to go. ... It’s just kind of a natural course that you take in the course of your development as a leader in the police department,” Simpson told The Daily Times.
Simpson finished his SELA training, which covers topics including leadership, budgeting and project management, in April at the Chattanooga Convention Center. It typically is held at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), but was moved this year due to COVID-19 precautions, according to SELA coordinator Greg Coker.
“The Southeastern Leadership Academy is an opportunity for folks to get an advanced, upper-level, law enforcement leadership (and) management-type course,” Coker said.
Most MPD lieutenants go through the academy and his department was “gracious enough” to allow the training, said Simpson, 48, who has been an MPD officer for nearly 25 years.
The academy is offered through the Law Enforcement Innovation Center in Oak Ridge, in conjunction with UTC. It’s typically a five-week program that spans more than five months, but the most recent training lasted slightly longer due to COVID delays.
SELA is funded through the state Office of Criminal Justice Programs, according to its website. The first two weeks of training are leadership intensive, with the following broken up into topics such as employment law, strategic planning, project and risk management, plus more leadership training, Coker said.
Attendees complete tasks such as reading an assigned book, writing on particular topics and dissecting the skills of certain leaders. Participants learn about a specific leader, then apply what they’ve learned through the course to reexamine the leader, including what he or she could have done differently or did not do.
“Our ultimate objective is to help the law enforcement leaders that come to the Southeastern Leadership Academy further their professional development,” Coker said. “The ends of that goal is to hopefully take those things back to their agency and be more effective at what they do internally, which we hope translates to externally better serving the community.”
SELA taught Simpson how to communicate more effectively, especially with newer generations, he said.
“They grew up a lot different than I did,” Simpson said. “I’m almost 50. They want to know more of the ‘why’ you’re doing something, and an explanation on why you’ve asked them to do something, and things like that. It kind of makes it go smoother with the younger generation.”
Much of the training also deals with officer wellness, including how officers can support each other, especially during stressful times.
“Things that you can do to take care of yourselves through traumatic events and take care of the guys that work for you and just the people at your department as a whole, as far as officer wellness goes,” Simpson said.
And Simpson wasn’t alone. He said representatives of numerous other agencies were also on hand, learning the same leadership and communication skills.
“It’s pretty sought-after training,” Simpson said. “We had agencies all the way from upper East Tennessee to Germantown, which is near Memphis. We had a guy from the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation, who was basically a supervisor over an Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
“There were people from agencies that had 10 people to Nashville Metro, and Knoxville Police Department had people in there. It kind of gives you a perspective on things that small agencies deal with as compared to the larger agencies.”
Why does Simpson think it’s important for law enforcement officers to go through such training?
“Like anything else, (police work) is a perishable skill,” Simpson said. “If you don’t stay active, at least with your mind if not your body, then you will grow stagnant and you won’t be able to progress. And that will make you a less effective leader.”
