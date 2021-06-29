If you're missing a bike, the Maryville Police Department wants to know.
MPD recovered several bicycles on Sunday from near Chilhowee Baptist Church and wants to return them to their rightful owners, the department said Tuesday in a Facebook post.
People missing a bike should contact MPD via Facebook messenger to the attention of Officer Clayton Hall, or contact him at 865-273-2715 with the bike's description.
