The Maryville Police Department responded Monday to a firefight between a 22-year-old and alleged trespassers at Island Drive.
An incident report states officers responded at 8:38 p.m. to a 300-block address on Island Drive in reference to a shooting. There, a juvenile witness told officers he heard a knock on the door about 20 minutes before the incident.
The witness said that after he looked out a peephole and saw it was covered by a person’s hand, he called his friend, James Eugene Berry, 22, Maryville, who came to the apartment with a firearm.
When Berry arrived, he left the apartment’s back door unsecured, the report states. Moments later, three people, one of whom was armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser, tried to force their way inside.
Berry grabbed his pistol and exchanged fire with the suspects; only one perpetrator shot their weapon, and they shot first before Berry returned fire, Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times.
“Numerous shots were exchanged between the two parties,” he said.
When the suspects ran out from the residence, Berry said, he chased them and fired multiple shots into the air to scare them off, the report states. No one was injured or charged yet.
The juvenile initially called law enforcement before passing the phone to his grandmother, with whom he lives. Crisp said the suspects shot into the duplex apartment, and one round went inside another apartment through the inner walls.
“At this point of the investigation, we don’t think that it was a random break-in, that kind of thing,” Crisp said.
The investigation is ongoing.
“We’ve retrieved some physical evidence from the scene,” Crisp said. “We’re processing that. Can’t elaborate on what that is at this juncture of the investigation, but it’s ongoing.
“Obviously, if anyone has any information in regards to this, we’d certainly appreciate them to call us or go and leave us a tip on our tip-line online.”
