A woman was booked into Blount County jail early Friday after law enforcement said she was so intoxicated in her vehicle that she couldn’t stay awake or perform sobriety tests.
Jennifer Marie Chavez, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:44 a.m. Feb. 26 and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at approximately 9:55 p.m. Feb. 25 arrived at the East Harper Avenue-Parham Avenue area to investigate a report of a vehicle striking the curb, blowing tires and driving off with its emergency flashers on.
Minutes later, the officer saw a Volkswagen sitting partially in the Cates Street-West Broadway Avenue intersection. Both of the vehicle’s front tires were flat and its emergency flashers were on.
The officer pulled behind the vehicle and approached it. The driver, Chavez, was slumped over in the driver’s seat with the vehicle in gear, the report states.
“I attempted to wake Ms. Chavez by raising my voice, but was unable to,” the officer wrote in the report. “I had to physically reach in the vehicle and grab Ms. Chavez by the shoulder to wake her up.”
Chavez was “sluggish, lethargic, had slurred speech” and couldn’t follow the officer’s instructions to put the vehicle in park and get out, the report states. Once she left the vehicle, the officer guided her to the hood of his patrol car.
“Ms. Chavez was unsteady on her feet and had to be asked simple questions several times to get an answer,” the officer wrote in the report. “Ms. Chavez did consent for me to enter the vehicle and grab her wallet, whereupon a can of Modelo alcoholic beverage was observed in the center console next to the driver’s seat.”
Chavez also consented to sobriety tests, but the officer was unable to conduct the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, as Chavez kept closing her eyes and had to be awakened several times, the report states. She also was unable to stand in position for another test, having to be roused awake and nearly falling down.
While being taken into custody, Chavez allegedly told the officer she had marijuana stuffed in her bra.
“While transporting Ms. Chavez to the jail, she continually fell asleep and I had to keep talking to her to keep her awake,” the officer wrote in the report. “Upon arriving at the Blount County jail, corrections deputies did retrieve the marijuana from Ms. Chavez’s bra, as well as a burnt roach from a jacket pocket.”
During COVID-19 screening, Chavez “became extremely lethargic, her pupils were pinpointed, and she appeared to be on the verge of passing out,” the report states. She allegedly told the deputies she snorted two lines of heroin earlier that evening.
For fear of her overdosing, Chavez was taken by American Medical Response to Blount Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation. A search warrant for her blood was served at BMH.
Law enforcement seized the alleged marijuana; Chavez was not charged in regards to it.
