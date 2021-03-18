A woman is facing a DUI charge after law enforcement said she had to be awakened with ammonia and carried because she was so intoxicated.
Makayla Lee Williams, 21, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:22 a.m. March 18 and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office lists Williams as living on Montvale Road, Maryville, but an MPD arrest report states her home address is in Tellico Plains.
The report states officers were sent to West Broadway Avenue and West Lamar Alexander Parkway after a caller said a possibly impaired driver had been asleep at the intersection and had gone off the road and struck the curb multiple times.
Two officers saw the vehicle, driven by Williams, fail to stay in its lane and moving between 9 and 17 miles per hour.
“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle would not stop,” the report states. “Officers then felt they needed to box the vehicle in, in order to get the attention of the driver and get the vehicle safely stopped ... .”
Williams eventually stopped the vehicle on Montvale Road at Pinewood Drive. She was swaying and almost fell, and the reporting officer had to grab her “before she fell and hurt herself,” the report states.
The officer noticed “a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person and breath” plus “her bloodshot and watery eyes,” the report states. Williams was handcuffed and placed in a police car.
When the officer asked her how much she had to drink, Williams allegedly said she only drank two glasses of wine. But when the officer had her indicate the glasses’ size, it led him to believe “that the glasses of wine Ms. Williams drank were much larger than a normal six-ounce glass of wine.”
While being taken to the Blount County jail, Williams fell asleep; at the jail, the officer had to shake her to wake her up, the report states. Williams couldn’t stand on her own, and BCSO deputies had to hold her up while she was processed.
Williams also couldn’t follow simple directions or keep her head still during a sobriety test; she also was swaying uncontrollably in a chair.
When the officer returned to take Williams to Blount Memorial Hospital for a blood draw, she was asleep, and the officer wasn’t able to wake her up despite shouting her name and shaking her.
Deputies had to use ammonia to wake Williams up, then carried her to the officer’s vehicle, the report states. At BMH, the officer and hospital security used a wheelchair to transport Williams, as she was still unable to walk safely by herself.
