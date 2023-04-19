It wasn’t until the end of the Townsend Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night, April 18, that the overflowing crowd in city hall started to speak. Public comment for items not on the board’s meeting agenda is reserved after all votes have been taken for the night.
Spurred from development plans by Nashville-based Yonder Hospitality to build a large-scale, innovative campground, the community showed in numbers and petitions — now posted around the city — opposing the proposal.
One petition circulating the meeting room Tuesday is calling for every commissioner to vote against a rezoning that would allow the development, which the petition states would “completely disrupt the ‘peaceful side’ of the Smokies.”
Yonder first presented plans at a Townsend Planning Commission meeting last Thursday, April 13.
It included 130 small, detached, modern bedroom structures with bathrooms; 36 recreational vehicle spots; and communal spaces featuring a movie theater, dining and a lodge with a pool and hot tubs.
An active community member and former Mayor Pat Jenkins encouraged everyone who attended Tuesday to also come to the planning commission meeting in May, when the first vote on rezoning could happen. The city will post a draft agenda before the meeting to show if it will be discussed.
During a phone call Wednesday, Commissioner Becky Headrick said Tuesday’s meeting had the largest crowd she has seen at a board meeting since beginning as a commissioner about 10 years ago.
Since it is the board’s job to reflect the wants of the community at large, Headrick said votes regarding the Yonder development should be an easy decision.
Reflecting community desire
Of the many who spoke Tuesday, concerns focused on additional traffic, excessive noise, light pollution and disrupting surrounding residences. Since dining and recreational activities would be on the Yonder property, another concern was that local businesses wouldn’t be helped by the hundreds of additional visitors staying in the area.
Each designed to hold up to four people, the outdoor hotel rooms could accommodate 520 total. And RVs generally accommodate two to eight people each.
“We need to remember that business and tourism are only one aspect of the city of Townsend,” one woman said.
Another woman said residential properties can’t keep getting rezoned for business, or it will ruin their city and “turn it into nothing but festival and business mecca.”
In addition to spoken or emailed complaints from city residents, Mayor Don Prater said on Wednesday the city has been monitoring comments online. Visitors to the area and people who live around Townsend’s city limits have also spoken against the development.
Commissioner Kelsey Satterfield said her parents are long-time business owners, and she understands the need to not hinder business. But location has to be suitable.
Almost everyone Satterfield has talked to, heard from or saw comments from was very against the development, minus one or two, she said. The one or two who weren’t against Yonder’s large-scale campsite were younger, Satterfield — the youngest on the board — said.
She added that Townsend’s population doesn’t have a lot of people in their 20s or 30s, and the majority desire of the community falls with older, longtime residents who want Townsend to stay quaint.
The 37 acres
The expansive property is located between East Lamar Alexander Parkway and Old Tuckaleechee Road. To allow the full scale of Yonder’s request, rezoning would be required for 9 acres of land that is currently designated for live-in residences.
Property data from Tennessee’s Comptroller of the Treasury shows “No Vacancy LLC” owns the three separate properties Yonder is considering for development. The largest 27.6-acre piece, which is already designated for commercial business, touches Lamar Alexander Parkway to its north and personal property to its south.
Barn Event Center of the Smokies at 7264 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway is directly to the west of the property.
“No Vacancy LLC” purchased the 27.6 acres in October 2020 for $600,000 and the two smaller properties in June and July 2021 for $108,000 and $120,000. Addresses for the owners trace back to an office in Knoxville and cabin property in Pigeon Forge owned by two individuals.
The two 4.5-acre pieces are located to the east of the larger property. One is sandwiched between the largest section and the other 4.5-acre property, so that all three are contiguous. The other 4.5-acre property connects to Old Tuckaleechee to the south.
