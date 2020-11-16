Six vehicles were burglarized at homes on Greenwich Drive over the weekend, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Paul Bowers, Jacob Macintosh, Roger Bennett, Matthew Velaski, Charles Tacy and Danielle Curtis all reported between 7:19 a.m. and 2:03 p.m. Nov. 15 that their respective vehicles had been entered overnight and multiple items were missing.
The missing items include wallets, cash, credit cards, multiple forms of identification, a cell phone, prescription medications, a GPS, gift cards and loose change. The items in total value approximately $1,530.
It appears that all vehicles involved were left unlocked and were not damaged.
