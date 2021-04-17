Maryville College’s reach spread locally and internationally Saturday as students and alumni undertook community projects for Kin Takahashi WeekEND and KT Global.
Each year, college students and local alumni participate in KT WeekEND, completing service projects in the spirit of former student Kin Takahashi, who made multiple contributions to Maryville College. A new concept, KT Global features alumni across the world doing service projects wherever they are in that same spirit.
One Saturday project was the creation of a mobile mural for Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. Volunteers painted a mobile mural of the poem “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman, who gained national attention after reciting poetry at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.
Austin-East has been racked by tragedy the past few months. Seventeen-year-old student Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot and killed during a bathroom altercation with police on April 12; he was the fifth Austin-East student killed by gunfire this year.
MC Associate Professor of Education Rebecca Lucas, who spearheaded the mural project, was spurred by wanting to help and support her former students who now teach at Austin-East. The college’s education program has had a standing relationship with the high school, and a recent program graduate was hired to teach at Austin-East in January.
“I’ve always felt like Austin-East has been one of our partner schools, even though we don’t officially provide them with candidates who are doing field experiences, which is a different kind of partnership,” Lucas said.
Lucas checked in on her former students who now teach at Austin-East when the first shooting occurred, and she has stayed in contact with them through each new tragedy.
“I started thinking there’s got to be something we as a program or as a college can do to take care of these teachers who are clearly traumatized at losing a student and probably suffering from some PTSD,” Lucas said.
Lucas coordinated with MC Director of Alumni Affairs Angie Harris and the college’s Alumni Association Diversity Task Force on using KT Global to help the high school; by then, four Austin-East students had been shot.
“Understandably, my graduates who are teachers there were just trying to hold it together and function day-to-day,” Lucas said.
After more thought and approval from Austin-East’s administration, Lucas opted for a mobile mural of Gorman’s poem. She even met with Austin-East administration and viewed where the mural would be hung on the morning of April 12; Thompson was killed later that day.
Lucas said the college will deliver unfinished canvasses to art instructors at Austin-East so more students can help complete it. She’s not sure when the mural will be installed there, but she is certain it will happen.
“(I) believed this really captures what they’re going through, the heartbreak and the grieving process,” Lucas said. “This poem is inspirational and I think it can give them hope and inspiration to finish out this school year.”
Other KT events boost local
The mural creation was just one of multiple Saturday projects associated with KT WeekEND. Other local events included the building of benches to be used for Maryville College’s Mountain Challenge program, a pollinator garden and a picket fence.
KT WeekEND was derived from Kin Takahashi Days, when alumni come back to campus during the summer and complete activities, MC Director of Community Engagement Amy Gilliland said.
“The students, they’re not around in June, but they were like, ‘We also want to do something to honor the spirit. We don’t want to wait until we’re alums,’” Gilliland said.
In the same fashion, KT Global started when alumni who couldn’t make the trip back to campus for KT Days still wanted to help wherever they were.
According to Maryville College’s website, KT Global projects scheduled for the weekend included caring for shelter animals in Colorado and cleanups at Anacostia Park in Washington D.C., and Oshitate Nakabori Park in Japan.
One local project was an America Recycles Day event by Keep Blount Beautiful at First Baptist Church, Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
“(KT Global) was something that we were thinking about doing beforehand,” Alumni Affairs Director Harris said. “But with COVID, it worked out really well that we could still honor the spirit of Kin Takahashi and giving back to communities.”
The hope is that the dates for KT WeekEND and KT Global will coincide again next year, as they did this time, Gilliland said.
“Maryville College is such a special place. ... (It) is such an important part of student life and also an alum’s life,” Harris said. “Because it’s a close-knit community. It’s very supportive. Really long-lasting friendships have been made. ... What’s happening as a result of KT Global is people in different states that didn’t know about each other are now getting together and meeting each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.