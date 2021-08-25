Friday Night Lights Music and Market returns this Friday to Maryville's downtown.
Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) announced August’s Friday Night Lights Music and Market event will be 5-9 p.m. Aug. 27.
The event will feature The RMS Band in the courtyard area beside Bluetick Tavern, acoustic street performances provided by the Rock and Metal Academy, and close to 50 craft vendors.
A handful food trucks will be on hand.
There also will be a free children’s activity area near the Butterfly Pocket Park beside White Star Station and The Capitol Theatre and Café.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, sanitation stations will be provided at the event and social distancing and masks are encouraged, especially for those who are not vaccinated.
