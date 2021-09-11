The Friday Night Lights Music and Market event is looking for more craft vendors at its next event, organizers announced.
One of several in a series of summer events, the next Music and Market will be 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
There are currently 30 craft vendors at the event, but Maryville Downtown Association organizers are looking for at least 60.
Those interested can visit downtownmaryville.com or Downtown Maryville’s Facebook page to sign up. Registrations is by close of business Tuesday, Sept. 21.
