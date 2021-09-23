The final Music and Market event presented by Friday Night Lights will be 5-9 p.m. today, Sept. 24, organizers announced this week.
As with the past two events, there will be live music, food trucks, craft vendors and more at the downtown Maryville summer-long festival.
Musical performances will include Western band Drift Boat Cowboys on the main stage and other acts will be the Rock and Metal Academy and White Star Station.
There will be a children's activity area and a photo booth at the butterfly pocket park.
West Broadway Avenue will be closed from Norwood near CBBC Bank to Cates Street near Boyd Thomas Clothing.
The event is organized by the Maryville Downtown Association. Visit downtownmaryville.com or Downtown Maryville’s Facebook page.
