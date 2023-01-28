Blount County residents received a glimpse into the past Saturday, Jan. 28 in the form of the annual Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center’s Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event brought history and entertainment together with food, reenactments and access to the center’s grounds.
For the people demonstrating for guests, the event was an opportunity to share their passions. Some, like genealogist Robin Swayney, came to where they are through curiosity about their own past.
“I already knew who my grandma and grandpa were, but I wanted to know — who are we? It piqued my interest, and then I wanted to know more about my own culture,” she said. “I wanted to get the truth out there, because there’s a whole lot of myths and a whole lot of miscommunication.”
Swayley, who works for the Museum of the Cherokee Indian in North Carolina, came to the festival armed with a table covered in books and maps to help visitors begin to trace their own lineage. This area of the Appalachians, she said, used to be Cherokee land, and that means many people can trace their lineage back to the Cherokee people.
But lineage wasn’t the only part of the Cherokee people represented at the festival. Landon French hosted another table in the Center’s Native American Collection, ready to translate names and phrases into Cherokee for guests.
French knew his family was Cherokee, but he didn’t realize just how close that history really was until he grew older.
“I didn’t know my great grandpa spoke Cherokee at all, because he didn’t speak to us in Cherokee, he spoke to us in English,” he said. “But then in the later years of his life he started reverting back to what he first learned and first started speaking. So that’s when I found out. He was a fluent speaker this whole time and we had no idea.”
That revelation inspired him to take classes and learn Cherokee himself to help keep the language alive.
The festival also hosted a number of reenactors in authentic period garb. Some, like Eric Minetola, were also inspired by mentors to continue passing history down through the generations.
“I remember as a kid watching my teachers do this kind of stuff, and when I got into college, I started doing it. Now, I’m a teacher, and I’ve been doing it since 1992,” he said.
Minetola, who also came from North Carolina, was joined by husband and wife Jordan and Autumn Lowdermilk and Jamie Walden. In the role of 18th century long-term hunters, the group answered questions from attendees and demonstrated period-appropriate equipment.
History, Minetola said, is inseparable from the present. The hunters who traveled the Appalachians and even further west in search of animal hides left an indelible mark on even the language of the modern day.
“The fact that we still call a dollar today ‘a buck’ is because of buckskin,” he said. “That’s about what its actual value was. We still call it a buck because they used hides as money.”
In addition to hearing from presenters and touring the center’s collections, visitors also had the opportunity to roam the cabins, barns and other buildings located on the Heritage Center’s grounds. The only charge for entry was $20 for parking, although staff also sold $30 festival t-shirts as well as concessions starting at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.