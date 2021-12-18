Thursday’s single-engine plane crash near Singleton Station Road in Alcoa has claimed the life of one of the plane’s two passengers.
Friday night, the Denver-based company MyGoFlight — which produces iPad and tablet cases, mounts, flight bags and other accessories for pilots and aviators — made the following announcement on social media:
“MyGoFlight CEO Charles Schneider (Charlie to his friends) was in a plane crash on December 16, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. near McGhee Tyson Airport, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Charlie was traveling for business on a single-engine craft, Cirrus SR22. At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown. Charlie died this morning at UT Medical Center.”
According to the MyGoFlight website, the company was founded in 2010 by Schneider who after learning to fly “rejected the idea of using paper charts. Instead he used a laptop computer which never stayed on his lap. When he bought first iPad he thought … well that is something we can secure and did. Our first product, the iPAD Kneeboard, received so much attention and demand, a business was born.”
The name and condition of a second passenger are unknown at this time. The plane crashed around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to first responders, which included members of the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department and Blount County Sheriff’s Office. After both passengers were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, emergency personnel secured the crash site until investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived on scene Thursday evening.
On Friday, the NTSB said in a statement that it will likely be two weeks before a preliminary report on the crash is released.
“NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation,” the statement reads. “Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. The preliminary report, which includes all the factual information learned to date, is expected to publish 15 days after the accident.
“At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will provide factual information when available. Investigations currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete.”
