The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP has scheduled a special meeting on Saturday, Nov. 21, via Zoom to elect officers and members of the executive committee.
Individuals who are not currently members are encouraged to join the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP in its fight to ensure "the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”
For more information about the meeting, email Tanya Martin, secretary, at: darlenehenderson507@yahoo.com.
