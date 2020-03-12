Owners of Regal Nails, the salon inside the Walmart on Hunters Crossing Drive in Alcoa, will be in a new location starting April 14.
The renamed iHeart Nails & Spa will be less than 100 yards away from the Walmart in between Sun Tan City and Sally’s Beauty Supply in Hunters Crossing.
Nail services, haircuts, blowouts, facials, waxing and eyelash extensions will be offered at this location. All gift cards purchased at Regal Nails still will be accepted.
The Le family, owners of the salon, said the new location will have better air quality for clients and employees due to the installation of a new exhaust system.
