The Blount County War Dead Memorial on the courthouse lawn includes the names of those with Blount County ties who lost their lives in military service during times of war. The panels are segmented according to the war in which the servicemember perished, whether in action or due to other causes while in service. The lists include the men who died in service during the Civil War, both Union and Confederate.
Shortly before Memorial Day, 10 Confederate names were added to the list of Civil War dead, thanks to research conducted by local historians with the Captain W.Y.C. Hannum Chapter 1881, United Daughters of the Confederacy. A Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, on the courthouse lawn at the War Dead Memorial, with light refreshments immediately following the ceremony. The public is invited to attend.
research
Rebecca Sardella, president of the Hannum Chapter, said research is a continuing process for UDC members.
“We have some ladies in our chapter who do genealogical and related research just as a way of relaxing, as a hobby they have,” Sardella said. “They had come across the names of some Blount County men who had served in the military in the Confederacy, but at the time, their requests to have the names included were rebuffed so they filed the names away. Elaine Russell did a lot of the research.” Russell is a member and past president of the Hannum Chapter and also past Tennessee Division UDC Historian.
The names of the 10 men recently added came from a variety of sources, including the book “A Fit Representation of Pandemonium” Sardella owns. “It was a book about the campaign for Vicksburg, specifically about East Tennessee men who served in the campaign,” she said. “In the back of this book, there’s an index of men who served and, in a lot of cases, died. I started looking through the index and kept seeing Blount County mentioned, so I took my pencil and put little stars beside their names and started working through those names. A lot of them were out of the same unit, which was the 39th Tennessee Mounted Infantry.”
Sardella, Russell and fellow chapter member Robin Green were primarily responsible for documenting the in-service deaths and Blount County connections of the men. Green is descended from one of them, Napoleon A. Hartsill.
The process
Sardella had worked with Nathan Weinbaum, director of Veterans Affairs/veterans service officer in Blount County, in projects such as the veterans’ food pantry and Memorial Day observances, and when one of the chapter members suggested trying to have the names added to the War Dead Memorial, she approached Weinbaum.
“Nathan responded very positively,” Sardella said. “Basically, we had to provide a proof of Blount County residency in the 1850 or 1860 census record. We had to show proof of enlistment or military service in the Confederate military, also proof of their passing while in service to the Confederacy. They also wanted to know as far as possible where these men are buried. We don’t have burial sites for all of the men, but the ones that we could find, we included in the package.”
Information for nine of the men was compiled in 2019. “We gave them to Nathan and he took them to the Veterans Affairs Committee, and they approved them all,” Sardella said. “Then the pandemic happened and everything shut down.”
Early this year, Sardella submitted the 10th name, which was also approved.
Weinbaum said, “When new names are to be considered for our War Dead Memorial, my role is presenting the names and research to the Blount County Veterans Affairs Committee that oversees my office and also the United Veterans of Blount County. They make the decision based on the evidence they are presented. I also inform the Blount County Mayor’s Office that new names are being considered.”
Honoring war dead
Sardella told Weinbaum that the chapter wanted to pay to have the names added and asked how they should go about it. “He communicated with the mayor’s office and Maryville Monument about taking that step,” she said. “The mayor’s office approved the addition of the names, and Maryville Monument was so gracious. They donated the time and the effort to put the names on the monument.”
The objective of adding these names to the War Dead Memorial is not about making a political or a moral statement about the men, Sardella said. “We are simply striving to honor these 10 men who are from Blount County who made the ultimate sacrifice in the course of their service to the Confederate States of America, which was a cause they believed in enough to leave home and serve and ultimately die.”
Russell said that each of these men made the ultimate sacrifice. “As was the case with many others, regardless of rank or color, free or enslaved, these men fought for a cause as they understood it,” she said.
Both women recognize the importance of such monuments. “We don’t see this as a divisive political statement —that’s never what it’s been about for our foremothers and our organization and our chapter,” Sardella said. “They’re tombstones, and a lot of times, these men died and were buried far away. Their mothers, their wives, their children never had a grave they could visit on Decoration Day. That’s what the war dead memorials and military monuments are for a lot of these families in generations past, a touchstone to their loved ones who went away, served and died. We just want to honor these men. We love and respect all of our active military and our veterans. A lot of us come from military families, and this is close to our hearts. We just really want to honor their sacrifice.”
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, when asked about adding the names of Confederate war dead to the memorial, said, “I think it’s very fitting that we honor them all (war dead) on this monument in front of the Courthouse and continue to do that.” He added that several of his family members were Union soldiers who died during the conflict.
Weinbaum agreed, saying, “It’s important that we never forget any Blount County soldier that was killed in action no matter how long ago that it was. ... We already had names of Confederate War Dead listed on our War Dead Memorial. It’s just about recognizing soldiers from Blount County who were killed in action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.