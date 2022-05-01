When Jesus referred to “the least of these,” he included the mentally ill: That’s the message the Maryville chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has for Blount County church communities during Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s one Della Morrow understands well.
Morrow, the affiliate chair of NAMI Maryville, sees how important faith can be for those who find themselves dealing with mental health problems. And she knows too the pain that misunderstanding can cause them, because she saw it in her mother’s life, she told The Daily Times recently.
“My mom, she led a very lonely life, and there was a time she was going to a Sunday school class trying to get some friends,” Morrow said. “After a while, they told her she should go to the special needs class, which everyone knows is for people with developmental disabilities. My mother was very intelligent — she was just mentally ill, and when they told her that, she never went back.”
To facilitate a better understanding of the needs of the mentally ill — and to help area churches embrace them before they reach a state of crisis — NAMI Maryville offers a program known as FaithNet: “an interfaith resource network of NAMI members, friends, clergy and congregations of all faith traditions who wish to encourage faith communities who are welcoming and supportive of persons and families living with mental illness,” according to the organization’s website. Morrow and her fellow NAMI Maryville members make themselves available when asked to provide information, education, tools and other resources to help “educate and inspire faith communities about mental illness and the vital role spirituality plays in recovery for many.”
“In addition to getting medicine and therapy, I’ve found that one of the biggest hurdles people with mental health conditions face is just loneliness, and if they’re not welcomed or supported by a faith community, it can be pretty devastating,” she said.
While the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction issues has greatly improved over the past couple of decades thanks to observances like Mental Health Awareness Month — which takes place every May — a lack of resources, or overburdened existing ones, often means those individuals can’t get the treatment they need. When that happens, Morrow pointed out, they can end up homeless, and the stress of that combined with untreated mental health issues often leads to irrational actions that are perceived as character defects more than they are symptoms of illness.
“A lot of it is just fear — people see someone acting differently or acting out, and they think that’s what all mentally ill people are like,” she said. “That’s not the case at all. So many of them are in this invisible place because they don’t want anybody to know they’re mentally ill, because they would face that rejection.”
According to the nonprofit organization Mental Health America, “the percentage of adults with a mental illness who report unmet need for treatment has increased every year since 2011. In 2019, 24.7% of adults with a mental illness report an unmet need for treatment.” While statistics are still being compiled for 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused those rates to skyrocket, Morrow said, particularly among young people.
“This younger generation is just filled with anxiety and depression, and our suicide rates are outrageous,” she said. “More kids are struggling, and according to mental health providers, they’re just covered up.”
By the same token, she added, faith communities shouldn’t expect the mentally ill to rely solely on religion: Medicine has a role to play, as does psychiatric counseling, according to the National Institute of Health. While faith and religion can certainly help stabilize those who suffer from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other brain maladies, Morrow said, they can’t be a substitute for science.
Finding that balance, she added, is what NAMI FaithNet aims to help local congregations to do through a program known as “Bridges of Hope,” a 30-minute long presentation after which faith leaders can ask questions and receive feedback.
“I want them to know we are offering them help and support and education, and we just really hope and pray they will take advantage of it,” she said. “If somebody wants us to come, we’ll come, and I think the biggest thing we should be asking ourselves is, what would Jesus do?
“He would be reaching out to people and loving and supporting them as much as possible. And I think that, as Christ-followers, we should be trying to love and help those in our community who need it the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.