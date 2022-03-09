NASA’s Launch Services Program calls itself “Earth’s Bridge to Space,” and Wednesday, March 9, representatives showed Heritage High School students the work they are doing in the classroom today could be their bridge to a career in the aerospace industry.
“If you’re interested in space, there’s a job out there for you too,” said Mic Woltman, who graduated in a high school class of 56 students and today is chief of fleet systems integration at NASA’s LSP.
“A lot of times people think NASA and they just think ‘rocket scientist,’ and we’ve got some of the world’s best rocket scientists, some of the world’s best engineers, but we have a lot of other jobs,” in the business office, public affairs and other areas, said Jarrod Bales, a former high school teacher who’s now an education and outreach specialist for NASA. One of the videos shown in the HHS theater Wednesday morning, March 9, was created by high school students, he noted.
NASA’s LSP works with both government agencies and private contractors — including Northrop Grumman, Blue Origins and SpaceX — to get spacecraft off the ground and to their final destinations.
The rockets they use range from a Pegasus XL at about 58 feet, a little bigger than a school bus, to the new New Glenn at about 313 feet, taller than Knoxville’s Sunsphere, Bales explained.
Learning daily
Launch Director Tim Dunn told the students he has a cool job, “but with most cool jobs there’s a lot of hard work involved.”
He grew up in rural Alabama and when to college “at that school with the beautiful crimson A” on an Air Force ROTC scholarship.
Dunn told students whether they enlist or go through the ROTC he highly recommends the military. “They will take great care of you no matter what career field you choose,” said Dunn, who ultimately earned a master’s degree in space operations at the Air Force Institute of Technology.
“Never stop learning,” he said. “We learn every day at LSP.”
The LSP staff noted they just launched a GOES-T weather satellite on March 1, and other projects planned for this year will pave the way for a return to the moon, check out a metal-rich asteroid and survey Earth’s surface water.
Bales told the HHS students, “Every one of you has an opportunity” to work at NASA, noting one of his coworkers has a degree in cinematography and creates videos for the program.
“You guys are our future, right here in East Tennessee,” he said. “You guys are the future of NASA, you guys are the future of our nation, and what you’re doing right now matters.”
Woltman took time to thank an English teacher at the assembly, noting that while he was focused on science and math in high school, now he sees the value of English as he reads technical documents. “Every class you’re taking, put your focus into it,” he told the students.
“We’re counting on you to take us to the next level,” Bales said.
Plot a course
Dunn told the students that in 1988 he worked on controls for a satellite nobody outside of the military had heard of, for a global positioning system. “Now,” he said, “Mic and I couldn’t have found this high school this morning without GPS.”
When a student asked how to become an astronaut, Woltman said, “The best route to become an astronaut starts right here,” doing well in class, being a well-rounded person, networking and planning what to do next.
He knew from the age of 10 that he wanted to work for NASA, but after college he was turned down by three space companies. To gain more engineering experience he went to work for the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge on a guidance chip for Trident missiles. “You’ve got to keep going,” he said.
At the beginning of the assembly retired Lt. Col. Jeff Coggin, the Air Force Jr. ROTC instructor at HHS told the Mountaineers, “You’ve got to find your Everest; you’ve got to find your moon,” and the representatives the school brings in for its “Peak Speak” program can provide vital connections and guidance to colleges and careers.
After the program students with interests ranging from public relations to biochemistry sought advice from the speakers.
Senior Brandon Fletcher, a member of the Heritage JROTC program, already has his career path plotted. He recently signed up for the Army to work on satellite control and reports to basic training this summer. One day he hopes to play a part on a mission to Mars.
