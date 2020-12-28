Repercussions from Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing were felt locally as Blount Memorial Hospital experienced a days-long phone outage as a result of the explosion.
The hospital’s phones were down from around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, to about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds told The Daily Times.
“The phones were down because of the Nashville bombing which affected a main AT&T communications hub servicing a large regional area throughout Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama,” she emailed.
During the more than three-day outage, the hospital was unable to receive incoming calls and “experienced limited outgoing call availability,” Bounds said. Blount Memorial still was able to make internal phone calls.
East Tennessee Medical Group, the hospital’s clinic on Joule Street in Alcoa, also experienced the outage.
“By mid-afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, service was fully restored at East Tennessee Medical Group and partially restored at the hospital,” Bounds wrote.
The hospital’s phone system was back on completely Monday evening.
The outage left many family members of patients unable to contact their hospitalized loved ones or those overseeing their care — something especially important as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of permitted visitors.
BMH’s current visitation policy allows one patient-designated visitor older than 16 to enter the hospital during specific visitation hours: 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
Patients who go to the hospital for surgery, an emergency visit, an outpatient test or appointment can have one support person with them for their visit.
“Communication is important for every patient, regardless of whether we have COVID-19 happening around us or not,” Bounds emailed. “Since the pandemic started, our doctors, nurses and other clinicians have worked to establish regular communication with their patients’ families so they can talk to and in some cases see their loved ones, even when they can’t physically be at the hospital.”
For 48 hours, Megan Robinson, who has lived in Connecticut for years, was unable to speak with her father, who is hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Robinson, a UT graduate, is director of worldwide research, development and medical scientific learning at Pfizer in Gales Ferry, Connecticut, her LinkedIn profile states.
“We were used to getting daily updates. Either the palliative care nurse would call us or his physician … would call us,” Robinson told The Daily Times. “We didn’t really expect to get a call on Christmas Day per say, so we kind of let that go.”
But days went by without word from her father’s health care providers. Robinson and her mother called the hospital several times only to get a busy tone.
Eventually, Robinson checked Blount Memorial Hospital’s Facebook page, which informed her of the outage.
The Facebook post shared three alternate cell-based phone numbers that connected callers to a hospital phone operator.
“... (T)hose numbers were shared on the hospital’s social media and by our staff as they did daily communication with acute patients’ family members,” Bounds said.
Robinson and her stepmother were able to get in touch with her father’s nurse for an update Sunday.
