Blount may be a semi-rural county but its technological savvy is becoming more and more cutting edge.
Leaders from Avèro Advisors, Blount’s emergency response agencies and local governments announced at a May 5 event a partnership with Nashville-based internet provider iRis Networks.
That partnership will turn an estimated 120 miles of fiber-optic cable into high-speed internet for governments, agencies and businesses.
Notably, the move also connects Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative’s fiber network with Blount’s.
Fiber-optic line is a conduit for high-speed internet and lightning-fast data transfer, and it’s a resource becoming more vital and relevant to local governments, businesses and residents across the nation.
The partnership with iRis is one step in a years-long cooperative journey that gained significant steam with the creation of MACNet — short for Maryville Alcoa County Network — the name of the fiber-optic cable network shared between the county, Maryville and Alcoa.
MACNet is managed by a tri-government board of directors and an agreement voted into existence in 2018. It was created to “standardize and secure technology and be ready for future applications,” according to an email from Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, who spoke at the event and has supported this kind of technological innovation for years.
“There are so many partnerships that work so well in this county,” Mitchell told leaders Wednesday, noting they have conceptualized fiber optic progress for decades. Back in the day, Mitchell noted, trying to understand what fiber could do for the county was like “speaking in tongues.”
But what was once technological speculation is transforming into usable reality.
Once iRis installs $150,000 worth of hardware for the network using the Blount County Communications Center as a kind of data center hub, they’ll have a system similar to — though much smaller than — what local telecommunications giant AT&T and Spectrum provide.
“iRis network is gong to use MACNet to provide their services to Blount County businesses,” Avèro Advisors President and CEO Abhijit "AV" Verekar said in a recent phone interview. "In the absence of MACNet, they would have had to construct their own fiber-optic network across the county and 120 miles of fiber is not cheap to construct."
Avèro is led by Verekar and company Vice President Mike Caffrey and consults for Maryville, Alcoa and the county by providing IT infrastructure services.
Caffrey kicked off the May 5 event — held at the Communications Center — by noting "everyone in the room had something to do with this infrastructure that has made so many things possible within Blount County but also has made a relationship between the public and private sectors possible."
In an interview after the announcement, Caffrey praised local governments' willingness to cooperate and literally connect resources.
"When you have this shared environment, all the sudden costs come down to a point where, for your creative process, you don't have to say 'Throw that idea out because we don't have enough money,'" he said. "This has always been about efficient government."
But it's also about efficient business: If businesses have a solid local IT infrastructure, they're more likely to set up shop, he explained. "We live in a rural setting, like most of the state.
"Most of the infrastructure needs go unmet or on the backs of somebody else," Caffrey said.
According to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2010, an estimated 93% of Tennessee is considered rural: That same tally found 82,870 lived in Blount's urban areas and 40,140 in rural ones.
Caffrey and others emphasized the May 5 announcement wasn't the end of news about what iRis, Avèro and MACNet will accomplish in Blount.
Though residences won't be able to connect to the system they're building out currently, Mitchell emphasized a move like this affects communities: MACNet's preparedness helped the county develop hotspots at schools, Foothills Mall and the library, he emailed.
"The pandemic has affected us all," Mitchell said. "But I’ll tell you, it hurt some a lot more than others. Our parents and teachers in Blount County have gone above and beyond to provide for their students."
People shouldn't have to worry about a good internet connection during times when basic needs like food and shelter are under threat, many leaders emphasized during the past year.
This fiber-optic expansion in Blount comes just months after Gov. Bill Lee said the state would move to invest $14.9 million in broadband accessibility grants.
“Every Tennessean should have access to the same high-speed broadband, no matter what ZIP code they live in,” Lee said in a March 5 news release.
According to the Federal Communication Commission’s 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, one in six rural Tennesseans lack access to broadband, the governor's release noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.