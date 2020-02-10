A Nashville man was charged Friday in Alcoa with two counts of statutory rape after allegedly being found in bed with a 13-year-old.
John Lewis Wilkins, Jr., was found asleep with the alleged victim around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 7. The mother of the juvenile took a photo of Wilkins in her child’s bed but waited until noon the next day to report him to the police.
The mother did not know the identity of Wilkins at the time but believed him to be older than 18 years-old, according to an Alcoa Police report.
When the mother checked the 13-year-old’s bedroom at 10:30 a.m., Wilkins was gone. She confronted her child who responded by locking the bedroom door and exiting the house.
Using Snapchat locator, the mother located the minor at the Alcoa Inn and notified Alcoa Police. Officers located the 13-year-old at Alcoa Inn and took the child into custody in order to seek a runaway petition, per the juvenile’s mother’s request.
While en route to the Blount County Juvenile Center, officers were notified that the man who had rented the room where the juvenile was found — later identified as Wilkins — was currently in the Alcoa Inn lobby.
Officers dispatched to the hotel identified Wilkins, 20, and found an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers later identified him as the same man in the photo taken by the alleged victim’s mother.
Wilkins was taken into custody and faces two counts of statutory rape. He is being held in lieu of a $401,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 12 and a 9 p.m. hearing Feb. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.