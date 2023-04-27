National Day of Prayer will be celebrated on Thursday, May 4, at Townsend City Hall, 123 Tiger Drive.
Organizers expect 25 people taking the stage in just one hour. National, state and local political leaders along with nine area pastors and other community members will come together to pray for our country, state and community. This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.”
The celebration begins sharply at 7 a.m. and will last only one hour. The event will be streamed live via Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/TownsendPrayer/live/ and will also be professionally recorded and be streamed high quality shortly after 8 a.m.
The National Day Of Prayer goes all the way back to 1775 when the first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer to get God’s help to form our nation. Abraham Lincoln also called for such a day. The NDP became official in 1952 by a bill initiated by Conrad Hilton of Hilton Hotels and Frank Carlson, senator for Kansas, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Then in 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law designating The National Day of Prayer to be the first Thursday in May each year.
This is the 71st anniversary. This is Townsend’s 10th anniversary.
Parking will be available at Townsend Elementary School parking lot and plans are in place for transportation to bring people to and from City Hall. Coffee and breakfast treats complements of It’s Not The Coffee of Townsend and Townsend IGA will be available.
