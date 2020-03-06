The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is asking for public input on what could be a significant change to Cades Cove tourism: closing the attraction to cars on Wednesdays.
In a Friday announcement the park said it would be seeking public comment from March 6 to March 27 on the possibility of closing Cades Cove to vehicle traffic weekly on Wednesdays, from May to September.
“By closing the roadway for the entire day, bicyclists and pedestrians would have over 12 hours of daylight to use the Loop Road without vehicles,” the park said in its announcement. “By spreading use throughout the day, parking is expected to be more available with less impacts to campground, picnic area and concession operations.”
GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn said in an email to The Daily Times officials used a presentation to explain the need for this move to employees and partners before it was opened and said there would be no public meeting on the issue.
The park has implemented vehicle closures for more than 40 years to give pedestrians and cyclists traffic-free options.
Currently, Cades Cove does not allow cars on Wednesday and Saturday mornings until 10 a.m. from May through September.
Over the last 25 years, Loop Road use has ballooned to 1,100 people a day cycling or walking along the roadway during the three-hour morning closure.
But with growing use and congestion, a pilot project is designed to see how a weekly, full-day closure could work.
The project will be temporary if implemented, and the park plans to “assess the effectiveness of the change at the end of the 2020 season,” and would start May 2020.
According to the release, if this concept goes into permanent effect, Cades Cove would no longer be closed to cars Saturday, traditionally the busiest day of the week for driving the Loop.
Blount residents interested in sharing their perspective on the proposition can comment online at parkplanning.nps.gov — search for “Cades Cove” in the list on the home page — or by sending a written note to “Superintendent, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 107 Park Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.”
