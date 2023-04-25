The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host its annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity June 4-11 at Elkmont. The public can apply for the limited viewing opportunity by entering a lottery for a vehicle reservation through www.recreation.gov.
The lottery opens 10 a.m. April 28 and closes 8 p.m. May 1.
Since 2006, the National Park Service has limited access to the Elkmont area during the eight days of predicted peak firefly activity. This helps reduce traffic congestion, provides a safe viewing experience and minimizes disturbances to the fireflies during their two-week mating period.
A total of 960 vehicle reservations, 120 per night, will be issued through the lottery process. Results will be available by May 11. Each reservation allows one vehicle with a maximum of seven occupants to park at the Elkmont viewing location.
Lottery applicants may enter two dates to take part over the eight-day period. All applicants will be charged a $1 application fee, and successful applicants will automatically be given reservations and charged a nonrefundable $24 reservation fee. Reservations are good only for the date issued.
Applications are limited to one per household.
Access to Elkmont during the viewing period will be restricted after 4 p.m. to passenger vehicles with a reservation, registered campers staying at the Elkmont Campground or backcountry campers with a permit. Visitors can enter the lottery by going to www.recreation.gov and searching for “Great Smoky Mountains Firefly Viewing Lottery.”
