The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blount County Justice Center.
People can bring unwanted or expired prescription medications for a safe disposal.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide event that last year saw Tennesseans dispose of more than 26,000 pounds of medications at 145 collection sites.
In addition to National Drug Take Back Day, there are six pharmaceutical take back boxes in Blount County. They are at CVS, 103 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville; Blount County Sheriff's Office, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville; City Drug, 1612 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville; Lowe's Drug, 1536 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville; CVS, 111 S. Hall Road, Alcoa; and Walgreens, 225 North Hall Road; Alcoa.
