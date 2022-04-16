Those with out-of-date or unused medications may drop them off at the Blount County Justice Center on Saturday, April 30.
Be Aware Blount and the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force are partnering to sponsor the drug take-back day in Blount County.
Those leaving medications at the Justice Center will not be asked to identify themselves; the drop-off will take place via the facility's drive-thru.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other drug take-back events will be held simultaneously throughout the country, as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has designated April 30 a national prescription drug take-back day.
Last November, a national drug take-back event netted over 700,000 pounds of unused medications, according to a press release posted to the DEA’s website.
Medications may also be left at a number of DEA-designated pharmaceutical drop-offs year-round. A collection site locator is available at the DEA’s website.
