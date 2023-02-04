A recent national report from The New York Post has linked former ALCOA Inc. to investigations into the laptop of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The Post recapped its original reporting from 2021 several days ago in light of classified documents allegedly found in President Biden’s Delaware home.
Email conversations from 2011 between Hunter Biden and two individuals attached to ALCOA Inc. had attempted to strike a business agreement.
Reporting states Biden offered information on the Russian oligarch who founded United Company RUSAL, a leading international aluminum supplier headquartered in Russia.
Biden’s proposal to ALCOA, as quoted in reporting, had offered a network analysis to show potential political or corporate risks that could disrupt business investments into the Russian company.
At that time ALCOA contracted with RUSAL for aluminum supply, but in 2016 it split into Arconic Inc. and ALCOA Corp. to specialize in different areas of manufacturing and aluminum production.
In an email to Arconic Tennessee Operations, The Daily Times inquired about Arconic’s connection to the former mother company ALCOA Inc. and co-subsidiary ALCOA Corp.
A representative stated “Arconic isn’t in a position to answer questions for or related to Alcoa” and did not state whether or not the company still contracts with RUSAL.
Several years ago, the U.S. government limited the Russian aluminum company because of investigations into its founder, Oleg Deripaska — Russian billionaire, industrialist and oligarch.
A 2018 release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury states Deripaska “has been investigated for money laundering, and has been accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.”
It adds that the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Deripaska and eight companies he was directly or indirectly associated with in April 2018, including RUSAL.
Less than a year later in January 2019, another release from the Department of Treasury states OFAC delisted three of Deripaska’s companies, including the aluminum producer RUSAL. In order to be delisted, the three companies reduced Deripaska’s shareholding stake and “severed his control” of each company.
