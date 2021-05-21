The Alcoa Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved site plans for a 282-unit multifamily apartment complex behind the 2024 Topside Road Weigel’s and just south of Pellissippi Parkway.
The plans included seven apartment buildings, a 15,200-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building and a 14,200-square-foot pharmacy, labeled on designs as a Walgreens.
With a 226-unit apartment complex recently approved just across Topside Road in the same area, separate developers are shooting to establish a dense residential area that also could include a grocery store, according to planning documents. (The firm Topside OZ II scored site plan approval in December 2020 and March 2021 for those projects.)
According to planning notes, the developers for the retail and residential spots in Weigel’s’ backyard are Ardmore Knoxville LLC, represented by Brantley White who spoke briefly to commissioners Thursday.
White told commissioners the proposed apartments included 110 one-bedroom units, 130 two-bedroom units and 42 three-bedroom units.
It also will include a clubhouse, a car wash and maintenance building, two garages, a pool, a playground and a dog park.
Commissioner Kathy Thompson asked if there would be any elevators in the buildings, something she’s brought up in discussions about other apartment complexes planned for Alcoa.
No, White said, though he added people would be able to park on either side of a building, allowing them to walk up either three or four stories.
Commissioner John Rochelle asked if the apartments fell under some Americans with Disabilities Act federal requirements. White said they did.
The development is proposed for more than 25 acres of land that ostensibly would be developed in two phases: the apartments and the commercial and retail portion.
Planning staff noted after the meeting that site plan approval for apartments does not guarantee development.
But City Manager Mark Johnson at the city’s May 14 budget workshop hailed the two complexes on Topside Road as a significant residential improvement for the city, which rarely sees subdivision or even single-home development requests.
Notably, the new apartment complexes on Topside Road are only 4.5 miles away from the Amazon warehouse developing at the corner of Cusick and Singleton Station roads. That warehouse is set to hire at least 800 before it begins operation in 2022.
Documents and planners often refer to this area as a “main gateway” into the city and Blount County, given its proximity to Pellissippi Parkway.
Planning commissioners also approved expansion of Clayton Homes headquarters at 5000 Clayton Road.
This request was for a 3,670-square-foot detached building near the office building’s entrance.
The company in the past two years received site plan approval for an office expansion and a bistro.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• Approved annexation and rezoning of property at 2728 E. Broadway Ave.; it’s a single-family home annexed for school zoning reasons, according to commission notes.
• Approved a site plan for “Avocado Market & Deli,” formerly Druid Hill Antique Mall, located at 2726 Druid Hill Drive. The site is set to be used as a market and gas station. Commissioners noted the designs had packed a lot into a small amount of space.
