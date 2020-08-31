Hilly land to the south of Townsend and right on the border of Great Smoky Mountains National Park is for sale.
The asking price? $3.45 million.
The 638-acre parcel has a Townsend address but is technically in Blount County, on Bethel Church Road.
It’s currently owned by Stewart Clay and others, according to county property data. A Brentwood, Tennessee-based broker is advertising the land as an “ideal conservation easement for those wanting to preserve a gorgeous piece of the Smokies.”
The parcel was advertised for sale near the end of August — though at least one listing was posted in 2019 — and follows a small trend in the Townsend area: Clayton Homes family members have been buying up swaths of land close to the park since at least the beginning of the year.
Salubrious Farms now owns more than 160 acres of land on the park’s border. The company’s founder, Chelly Clayton, is the wife of Clayton Homes owner Kevin Clayton, who told The Daily Times in June the family is working on ways to make the area “even more special.”
Kevin Clayton’s sister-in-law, Carmen Simpher, is co-owner and CEO of Townsend’s Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, which also is on land bordering the park.
The Bethel Church Road land sale is being managed by W.W. Young of ProSouth Properties.
Young advertises the land as a “beautiful, unspoiled natural wildlife sanctuary with majestic views of the Smokies. Mature timber, cold mountain springs with native black bear. Unlimited potential.”
He did not return a call attempting to find out if there was any interest yet in the property.
