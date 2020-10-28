Nearly half of Blount County voters have cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election as of Oct. 27, with early voting ending today, Oct. 29, Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf said.
There are roughly 91,500 registered voters in Blount County. By the close of polls on Tuesday, 43,460 of those had voted.
In-person voters accounted for 38,493 of that number, and absentee ballots made up 4,967.
As of Oct. 26, Blount County had the 10th-largest number of early voters statewide, data from the Tennessee secretary of state’s office showed.
Foothills Mall help
Knopf largely credited the rise to replacing the Blount County Courthouse early voting location with one at Foothills Mall near the former J.C. Penney.
“Moving early voting to Foothills Mall is proving to be a great move,” she emailed Oct. 28. “Moving early voting there has been a win-win for all of us including the stores in the mall.”
The mall has seen 34% of all in-person early voters, Knopf said.
Election commission officials decided in September to move the early voting location to the mall in anticipation of a large number of early voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the anticipated high voter turnout during early voting, the Election Commission felt it was in the best interest of the voters and poll workers to have more room for social distancing in the polling place,” Knopf said last month.
Foothills Mall also has more parking, and entrances are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, she said.
Beating past elections
The number of 2020 early voters in Blount County is in stark contrast to 2016.
Fewer than 31,000 Blount Countians voted either early or absentee in the prior presidential election.
Voters in 2020 beat that number by the close of polls Oct. 22 — just eight days into early voting.
“We are very pleased with the record turnout for Early Voting which has soundly beat the November 2016 early voting record!” Knopf emailed.
Additionally, secretary of state early voting data posted at govotetn.com showed that as of Oct. 26, Blount County had a 100% increase in early voting turnout over the 2012 presidential election.
That year, only 19,897 Blount Countians had voted as of the 11th day of early voting. In 2020, approximately 39,840 had voted.
One day to go
Blount County residents have one more day — today — to vote early.
“We hope many more show up (Thursday) for the last day of early voting!” Knopf wrote. “Remember to bring your TN issued or Federally issued photo ID and leave your campaign apparel items (including masks) at home!”
The election commission encourages but cannot require masks by law; however, poll workers are required to wear masks. If a voter does not have a mask, there will be some available at the polling place.
There are five early voting locations in Blount County: Foothills Mall near the former J.C. Penney, 101 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville; Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville; Pellissippi State Community College, 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville; Everett Recreation Center, 318 S. Everett High Road, Maryville; and Providence Baptist Church, 5766 Sevierville Road, Seymour.
The Foothills Mall location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the other locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
If you choose not to vote early, polls will be open throughout the county from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. To find your specific polling location, visit govotetn.com or call the Blount County Election Commission at 865-273-5920.
At the polling place, whether early or on Election Day, a voter is required to show photo identification. First-time voters who registered by mail also have to show proof of residence.
Absentee ballots
The last day to submit an absentee ballot request was Oct. 27.
Completed absentee ballots must be mailed with a first-class stamp before Nov. 3 to the Blount County Election Commission, 383 Court St., Maryville.
Blount County voters concerned about delays can mail their ballots on Nov. 3 before 3 p.m. at the U.S. Post Office at 226 Keller Lane in Maryville. An election commission worker will pick up them directly that evening to ensure they are received by the close of polls on Election Day, Knopf said
Voters can track the status of their absentee ballots with the secretary of state’s absentee by-mail ballot status tracker tool at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.
