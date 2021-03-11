In a typical year the Family Resource Center supports more than 400 students in Maryville City Schools. The past 12 months haven’t been typical.
“The needs this year have been more critical,” with families more likely to need immediate assistance, according to Deb Skyler, FRC director for about eight years.
Even if COVID-19 didn’t hit a family directly, quarantine requirements could take a toll on parents’ paychecks or even their ability to take time off for a child’s medical appointment. “You just can’t be prepared for that,” she said, noting some quarantines lasted 20 days.
While the Maryville City Schools Foundation supports what happens on campus, paying for books, technology and more, its Children’s Fund helps the FRC remove the barriers that could keep a child from attending or succeeding in school.
An eye exam and glasses, clothes in the winter when they’ve outgrown what they have, homework help at the Maryville Housing Authority twice a week, food and hygiene products are just some of the examples.
Community supported
Like the Family Resources Center directors for all three public school districts, Skyler is a hub and steward, connecting donations from others with those in need and providing some support directly. She meets regularly with school counselors and has a community resource guide available in English and Spanish.
For a temporary crisis with utility or rent payments she may connect a family with Good Neighbors of Blount County or Welcoming Immigrant Neighbors of Blount County.
She can help a student without vision insurance get an eye exam, and at times they have two pairs of glasses if they split time between households, so they always will have a pair for school.
A van provided for the program allows her to take students to medical appointments, when parents can’t miss work if they want to be able to put food on the family table. “I wouldn’t want anything to keep our kids from going to a doctor’s appointment,” she said.
Churches and other organizations in town donate gift cards to KARM stores the FRC can share, and there are vouchers to use at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.
“I feel very blessed to live in this community and have the community support,” Skyler said.
While Skyler refers families to food banks, she also has provided food directly. During the pandemic she even stocked the back of her SUV like a miniature grocery store so families could “shop” for what they need rather than receive a pre-packed box or bag. She also arranged drop-offs and pick-ups from the back of her office.
The FRC chipped in with scholarships that allowed students who normally have laptops only for use in school to take them home. It might cover the rental cost for a student’s musical instrument.
For some people needing assistance was new territory this year, Skyler said. “It’s tough to ask for help.”
In the 2017-18 school year the Family Resource Center helped 719 children from 487 families. In 2019-20 it was 530 students from 309 families.
Skyler knows that the needs will continue and said, “The trauma that our families and kids have felt is not over.”
Children’s Fund
While the FRC receives some other funding, Skyler said, “We could not function without the Children’s Fund.”
For example, the Children’s Fund pays for snacks and weekend food bags for children who attend the homework help at the MHA.
That program started with six students six years ago and now has a core group of perhaps 20 plus others who come in as needed, such as when they were transitioning back to school from being online learners. Teaching assistants, teachers and Maryville College students provide not only academic help but build students’ self-confidence in those sessions, Skyler said.
“The Children’s Fund has a loyal group of supporters who give annually to the campaign,” raising an average of $23,000, explained MCSF Executive Director Barbara Jenkins. The foundation’s annual Starlight Gala raises additional money for the fund, bringing the annual support average to just over $30,000.
Last March through October, however, the foundation received only 10 donations designated for the Children’s Fund. “We never stopped spending money to assist students when the pandemic hit,” Jenkins wrote in an email response to The Daily Times.
While the 2020-21 school year began “in the red” for income dedicated to the Children’s Fund, she said, “The Foundation’s commitment is to not let our children go without, so we continued to support the Maryville City Schools Family Resource Center with funding all approved student needs.”
A November campaign brought money in for the fund, but with changes in the Starlight Gala because of the pandemic it won’t be one large gathering this year. So a committee worked with the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office to hold a raffle benefiting the Children’s Fund.
A $1,000 prize was donated for the raffle, and tickets are being sold online. “We are optimistic that we can reach our goal of $6,250 with raffle ticket sales by March 25,” Jenkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.