After opening its doors a few weeks ago, the Neighborhood Family Clinic in Maryville held its official ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Oct. 27, offering low-cost health care to the uninsured and underserved.
Dr. Michael Nowak and his wife, Brooke, who is a nurse, have spent months preparing the facility to open, with the help of partner Dr. Heath Parker. Michael Nowak said all three are very passionate about the clinic.
“There are so many people in this world who don’t have health insurance or who have deductibles so high they cannot afford the care they need,” he told the crowd gathered outside the clinic. “We want to help Blount County succeed. The health department is overwhelmed. We want to be here for anyone in need.”
The clinic, which does take walk-ins, offers services that include urgent care for things like minor trauma, sinus infections, urinary tract infections and eye pain to primary care for issues like high blood pressure, thyroid disorders, birth control, lab work and prescription refills. In addition, behavioral health is part of Neighborhood Family Clinic’s services, for those with depression, eating disorders, PTSD and panic attacks. Dermatology and orthopedic care also are provided.
Michael Nowak has been doing medical missions work in Guatemala for 10 years. He said it’s now time to start giving back to Tennessee. So far the clinic has seen about 70 patients, and word-of-mouth testimonials are spreading, he said.
Britany Parrott was in the crowd Thursday, accompanied by her grandmother, Charlotte Parrott. Britany Parrott has no insurance and needed to be treated by a doctor for an abscess. The health department had no openings, so these two came to NFC. They called and were seen the next day.
Michael Nowak said he is able to provide antibiotics for as low as $5, and most visits cost only $49. Common lab work is done for $20 to $30. That type of care elsewhere could have cost $1,000, he said.
Britany Parrott said she has almost completely healed and is grateful NFC is here.
Michael Nowak also related a story about a patient who came in with extremely high blood sugar levels, in the 400s. He said the patient’s score is now down in the 100s.
The clinic has patient rooms and a lab plus a conference room to hold education events, Michael said. He also wants to start a walking group to encourage people to become more active.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell was present for the ribbon-cutting. He said medical care has become so expensive even people with insurance can end up with huge out-of-pocket expenses.
“This is way overdue in Blount County,” the mayor said. People will now be able to understand their treatments and afford to have them, he told the crowd.
‘We need this more than you’ll ever know,” Mitchell told the Nowaks.
