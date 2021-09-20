New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center leaders cut the ribbon on its new home, new look and new future Monday.
More than 150 people gathered to watch as law enforcement, community leaders, financial donors and center Executive Director Tabitha Damron welcomed the community into a building that’s been years in the making.
Off U.S. Highway 321 southwest of the DENOS industrial park, the new building is an approximately 10,000-square-foot facility tailored to the needs of its clients: children who have suffered sexual and physical abuse and the trauma that follows.
Monday’s event also featured the reveal of a new logo and tagline, created by VisualVoice Design: two hands intertwined, resembling a nest over the words “Helping and healing our children.”
The building officially was christened “Harmon House” after one of the people who donated and made the center possible: William “Ed” Harmon, a Blount County philanthropist.
Harmon, along with the Blackberry Farms Foundation and Clayton Homes — represented Tuesday by Proprietor Mary Celeste Beall and Kevin Clayton, respectively — each gave more than $250,000 to the new facility.
Each of those organizations are represented on a sprawling, artistic tree just inside the center’s front entrance, where the leaves are heart shaped.
Many other companies and individuals donated between $10,000 and $100,000.
“I am so grateful to the donors and to our community for helping us make this longtime dream a reality,” Damron said in a press release. “We are so excited to be able to share this new building: Hundreds of children will walk through these doors every year, and because of our supporters, those children will know that they matter.”
The new building has been in the works since 2018 and even though the end date was a moving target, Joseph Construction recently was able to complete the work.
It was a capital project that is now 100% funded, Damron told the crowd right before she opened the facility’s doors for walk-throughs.
The building’s interior is designed to be comforting and welcoming. Between the impressionist art, the muted accents of every wall, professional equipment, couches, closets filled with stuffed animals, the clothing and books, the facility has a calming and welcoming effect.
It’s the product of both strategic construction — the center has many elements that help staff adapt to COVID-19 safety measures — and community-involved design, like a mural created by Maryville College’s Carl Gombert.
The new center serves victims of abuse, and staff said Tuesday having even more resources to help them do their jobs will be a boon.
Forensic Interviewer Christina Copland has been with New Hope since 2007 and said having this building as a resource means a lot to her.
“It’s amazing and unbelievable that this is where we work now,” Copland said. “We can provide services in a way that we believe are best practices. We have the resources and the space to do it the way it should be done. It’s a huge, huge stress-reliever, not having to figure out how we’re going to get this done in a cramped space.”
Though the building may be done, the work is just getting started, leaders emphasized. Development Director Vanessa Painter encouraged community members to continue their financial generosity to the center in the years to come.
Prevention Coordinator Becky Rials also said people should be proactive about doing awareness training, something that may be easier at the new building since it has a spacious board room.
The more people trained the better, Rials said. Once perpetrators know organizations and groups are armed with the knowledge of how to identify and report abuse, it may help prevent that abuse.
“My goal is 100% of Blount County (trained),” Rials said. It’s a big ask, she said, but “we’ve already reached 5%, which is the tipping point.”
The center has trained more than 6,000 adults and served more than 7,000 children since it opened its doors in 2003.
To learn more about the center and abuse-awareness training, Blount residents email newhope@blountkids.org or call 865-981-2000.
