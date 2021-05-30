A daughter’s love for the father she barely remembers has made sure his service in World War I will be visible for decades to come.
Imogene Humphreys Law was disturbed after being told that the grave marker for her father, Robert E. Humphreys, had become illegible. Law, 89, has been in declining health for some time and unable to visit the gravesite of her father at Clarks Grove Cemetery in Blount County, but she did not want him to be forgotten.
She didn’t know what options were available, so she called the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society and reached the organization’s president, Tim Walker, who has compiled a list of World War I veterans with ties to Blount County.
“His marker was so bad, I didn’t think it would clean up,” Law said. “I called the historical society to see if they would tell me what to do about it, and if the Army wouldn’t furnish another one, then I would pay for it because I wanted that done before I die. I’m 89 years old. That’s the reason I contacted them.”
‘A good cleaning’
Walker promised Law he would go to Clarks Grove and see what he could do to fulfill her wish.
“When I checked it out, I determined that it was just in bad need of a good cleaning,” he said. With the permission of the Clarks Grove caretaker, Walker cleaned the marker, removing the years of lichens, mosses, etc., that had obscured the information on the government-provided stone set in place shortly after the veteran’s death in 1935.
Walker researched safe cleaning procedures and consulted members of the Mary Blount Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution on ways to safely clean the monument since they are accustomed to doing so for Revolutionary War veterans’ markers. Following their guidelines, Walker set to work, cleaning the marker three or four times and then rinsing it. Even before cleaning, however, Walker performed other maintenance. “The tombstone had been there 80 years or more and it was leaning a little bit so I straightened it up too,” he said. “It’s one of the upright, white marble military markers.”
Veteran’s service
Walker’s research shows that Robert E. Humphreys was born Sept. 11, 1898, in Roane County, the son of William Allen Humphreys (1873-1935) and Serepta Elizabeth Pope Humphreys (1869-1958). Robert E. Humphreys volunteered for military service and enlisted on April 7, 1917, one day after the United States formally entered World War I. He likely trained at Camp Sevier near Columbia, South Carolina, and served in Company C, 114th Machine Gun Battalion, 59th Brigade, 30th Division, 9th Squad. On May 11, 1918, he shipped out for Europe from New York aboard the “Elpenor.” After serving with the American Expeditionary Forces in Europe, he left Saint Nazaire, France, aboard the “Rijndam” on March 9, 1919, arriving in Newport News, Virginia, on March 20, 1919. He was honorably discharged from military service on April 4, 1919, at the rank of private first class.
Humphreys was married twice, first to Doris Leah Manis, who died in 1926. They had four children. He married Law’s mother, Anna Mae Bolinger, in 1927. They had two sons in addition to Law.
Robert E. Humphreys died in Blount County on March 10, 1935, after a 10-day bout with double pneumonia. His remains were buried in Clarks Grove Cemetery in Blount County on March 11, 1935.
Faded memories
Law was a very small child when her father died. The only photo she had of him has since disappeared, something she deeply regrets. “I would love to have another picture of him,” she said, adding, “I don’t know a lot about Daddy.” What little she does know was told to her by her mother.
“Mama told me I used to get up on Daddy’s lap and drink coffee with him,” Law said. “Of course, he probably had sugar and cream in it. Mama said I called it co-co. They lived in Rockford. Mama said him and his dad built our house that we lived in, in Rockford.” After Humphreys died, they lost their home. “We lived all over Maryville after that.”
Her mother remarried in 1936, to Clarence Dixon. “He was really my daddy, the only one I had ever known. He was real good to me,” Law said.
Still, the thoughts of the daddy she had never known have remained with Law, and she was determined that he would not be forgotten.
“It bothered me because you couldn’t read the grave marker and I just wanted it, before I died, to be cleaned up or whatever needed to be done to it,” Law said, expressing her appreciation to Walker and the BCGHS. “I’d have paid for it. I didn’t know what else to do but I’m glad I called the historical society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.