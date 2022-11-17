Turner Homes has cleared land off Middlesettlements Road in Alcoa, across the street from Second Harvest Food Bank, to build a large-scale neighborhood with over 100 townhomes and several single, detached homes.
Now a mudded, graded lot with various types of heavy equipment, developers scored approval from the Alcoa Planning Commission Thursday, Nov. 17, to start phase one of construction on the 141 unit subdivision named Clover Ridge and located at 1216 Middlesettlements Road.
The entire subdivision will be situated on 42 acres, but properties are divided into smaller sections and formally recorded before developers can pour foundation. They first pave roadways and install utility infrastructure.
City Planner Jeremy Pearson said developers are nearly ready to add paving and utilities. Three roadways intersecting the subdivision will be named after Tennessee birds: Wood Duck Lane, Mountain Quail Circle and Goose Landing.
Last year, the planning commission signed off on dividing the property into six sections with an internal roadway system and sidewalks. Thursday’s meeting added approval from the planning commission to further subdivide two of those sections into 18 pieces with 16 “blocks” where buildings will go as part of phase one.
Stephan Claar, director of development with Turner Homes, said the smallest building will have two townhomes and the largest will have five.
Once foundation is poured for each building, which Claar projected to hit a rate of three to four per month, he’ll revisit the planning commission to formally divide each “block” into individual townhome units before he is able to sell them. Meeting notes state units will be owner-occupied.
As Turner Homes completes each building, people can purchase individual units before the entire neighborhood is complete.
All 138 townhome units will be built in two phases, the first consisting of 56. Three detached, single-family homes are also planned to front Linden Drive. Another part of the property is planned for a retail store, restaurant or office space.
During a planning commission work session on Wednesday, Pearson said developers plan to build the store, restaurant or office space on property cornered by Middlesettlements and one of the roads paved as part of the subdivision.
Former reporting from The Daily Times states Alcoa Board of Zoning Appeals signed off on allowing townhomes to be built on the property in April 2021. Zoned residential, developers needed a special exception to build multi-family dwellings.
Laurel Bank Branch flows through the property, causing about half of it to be undevelopable and designated as open space for a greenway trail, which Pearson said is part of a DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc. and Blount Partnership project. Utility lines overhead also hinder build ability, but developers are putting the space to use by paving additional parking lots underneath lines.
An 18 acre portion of the property sold to Turner Homes in July 2021 for $2.2 million, but real estate assessment data from the Comptroller of the Treasury doesn’t reflect the price of 22 acres where water flows. Due to flood zones, land around water can be unable to develop and worth less value.
