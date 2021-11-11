An equipment lease agreement approved unanimously by Alcoa City Commission on Tuesday is part of a larger fiscal move that will see municipal and county public safety services get new radio communications equipment.
Alcoa’s vote follows a move by the Blount County Commission that engineered a $4,470,466.08 deal with telecommunications company Motorola to lease handheld radios, transmission devices, hardware and software.
The county has been spearheading this deal for more than a decade. But technology is changing. The hardware is more advanced today. So much so that Motorola stopped servicing older devices about three years ago.
Additionally, in 2020, Blount’s original 10-year equipment lease with Motorola ended. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has been working to lock in the new $4.4 million agreement for about a year.
When all is said and done, documents show the county could pay a proposed 2.69% lease rate over 10 years for the radio equipment package.
The cities then will pay to lease the equipment from Blount. Alcoa’s share will be $1,149,908. That will cover both the Alcoa Police and Fire departments.
Moreover, the move also will impact BCSO, the Maryville Fire Department and Maryville Police Department as well.
Both Alcoa chiefs spoke after Tuesday’s meeting about how the move will affect their day-to-day operations.
“We were the last of the valley system ... to upgrade our microwave system,” Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson said, referring to the transmission technology set up at Look Rock, Broadway Towers and Townsend.
“That’s what all this is about, in essence: updating the microwave sites and basically getting updated radios,” Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell added, holding up his personal radio. “These things are just like your phone: After a while, it’s out of date.”
The new, updated radios will allow for some dramatic changes in the way police and fire manage communication on calls. For instance, the new radios can be reprogrammed remotely.
Robinson explained that Alcoa Fire in particular will benefit from how the new tech can track radios during calls.
“We’ve got a fire accountability system that’s built into this, between us and the city of Maryville Fire Department,” he said.
With current technology, responders have to use a system to manually confirm where they are during a call. The new radios will communicate with a computer, check responders in, show who’s on the scene, effectively keeping all parties involved updated in real-time.
The system even monitors the radios’ battery status.
“Again, that’s an example of how this technology in just 10, 11 years’ time has changed,” Carswell said.
Though it likely will help save time on calls, such a system — for firefighters — also can help create an accurate record of what happened during the course of the response.
Given the spending on this upgraded system is in the 2022 fiscal year budget for cities and the county, it likely will be in place before July 1, 2022.
Payment for this system won’t happen all at once, however. Both the county and the cities are slated to follow a payment schedule for the Motorola contract lasting through 2031.
