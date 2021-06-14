William Blount and Heritage high schools each will have a new assistant principal for the 2021-22 school year.
Ashlee Ivens is filling the William Blount position created by Abbie Rector taking a leave of absence, and Josh Tidwell is filling the Heritage spot opened by Robert Reeves returning to the classroom.
Ivens has been a library media specialist at William Blount since 2017 and also served as a discipline dean, working with students on minor infractions and talking with parents.
She wanted to teach at the high school level to start her career, but a college professor encouraged the 5-foot, 2-inch woman to teach younger students, saying the teens “would eat me alive,” she said.
Ivens earned her bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies from Tennessee Wesleyan University, followed by a master of administration and supervision with a concentration in library science at Middle Tennessee State University. In 2018 she received her educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.
She started teaching middle school in Sequatchie County, then was a teacher and library media specialist at Maryville Christian School from 2009-16, where she also coached high school basketball.
Ivens joined Blount County Schools in 2016, teaching fourth grade at Rockford Elementary for a year before going to William Blount.
She chaired a Positive Behavior Intervention System Committee and said William Blount will implement rewards in the coming year for students doing what they should. “We don’t want that to go unrecognized,” Ivens said.
While Rector was based at the ninth grade academy, Ivens said she will split time between the campuses and also have responsibility for testing.
Originally from Mobile, Alabama, Tidwell earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Tennessee, master’s in curriculum and instruction from LMU and ED.S. in educational leadership from Carson-Newman University.
He worked as a construction manager before answering the call to be in the classroom — something he said he always knew he wanted to do.
He taught English at Cocke County High School from 2011-16, when he came to Heritage.
Both Ivens and Tidwelll said they love learning and teaching but see their new roles at the best way now to support more people, both students and teachers. “It’s incumbent on teachers to continue to grow,” Tidwell said.
His responsibilities will include serving as a liaison for Advanced Placement classes, as well as special education, science and social studies.
