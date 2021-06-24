The Blount County Planning Commission late Thursday gave the thumbs up on final plans for the new Grace Hills subdivision off Boling Road.
The plans detail a 31-lot subdivision spread across 32 acres. Plans for the subdivision, which will be located in east Blount County, was given preliminary approval by the Planning Commission in September 2020.
Artigue’s Construction, the company behind the development, has been preparing the property ever since to comply with the commission’s previous stipulations.
“They have satisfied all the improvements that we’ve asked them to do,” Blount County Highway Supervisor Jeff Headrick said. “They’ve done a good job. It’s a good project and we’re satisfied.”
Plans for the Grace Hills subdivision also call for a new county road to be built off Boling Road. The road will run through the center of the property, ending in a cul-de-sac, so every home built in the subdivision will have access. According to the memorandum submitted to the Planning Commission, the road is for “safety purposes” and will be built to “eliminate additional driveways along Boling Road.”
The subdivision also will contain two detention basins to help with runoff and drainage on the sloping land.
With Thursday’s approval of the plans, developers are now one step closer to beginning construction.
“They still have some administrative stuff that may need taking care of,” said Blount County Senior Planner Doug Hancock. “But this was one of the final steps of the process.”
In addition to greenlighting plans for the Grace Hills subdivision Thursday night, commissioners also approved:
• A preliminary plat for three lots in Hillview Acres.
• Preliminary plat for Phase 2 of the McCall Property off Nine Mile Road, which includes four lots.
• Preliminary plat for the McDonald property off Old Glory and Grey Ridge roads, with variance. The plat includes seven lots.
• Final plat for first phase of New Towne Industrial Park off National Drive.
