Blount Memorial Hospital has welcomed Dr. Steve Noutong to its active medical staff.
Noutong is a fellowship-trained cardiologist who is board certified in internal medicine, the hospital said in a press release.
Noutong received his bachelor’s degree in biology, as well as his medical degree, from the University of Florida. Nuotong also completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Virginia, according to the press release.
In addition to joining the hospital staff, Noutong also will see patients at East Tennessee Medical Group.
