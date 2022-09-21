A new Christmas event will be in Townsend during the end of November, the month of December and beginning of January. The same schedule families follow for at-home holiday decorations, Christmas lights will be displayed on Blount Partnership property around the Townsend Visitors Center from the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, to Jan. 2.
For the displays, guests will pay an admission fee at the entrance per vehicle, drive through the property — spaced out from other vehicles — and tune into themed music from their cars’ speakers.
City Manager Danny Williamson said the light company that is organizing the display is embracing a Great Smoky Mountains theme — wolves, snow-capped trees and a butterfly arch to name a few.
The event needed approval from the majority of the Townsend Board of Commissioners, which it received on Tuesday night.
Similar to other debates ongoing in the community, some welcomed the event for the revenue it could generate for local businesses, and some didn’t want more tourists coming into the city while businesses sleep for the winter.
Commissioner Becky Headrick was the only one of five who voted against allowing the event. She and others in the public crowd were concerned for the burden it may lay on neighboring Townsend residents, or those traveling U.S. Highway 321 from sundown to 10 p.m. each evening of the light show.
Townsend Chief of Police Kevin Condee said tight traffic shouldn’t be an issue. The entrance and exit will be located on the partnership’s property, so local roadways won’t be clogged.
Worst case scenario, Condee said, is the eastbound side of the highway will have cars waiting in one lane of the roadway leading onto the property. Traffic from festivals generate more vehicles in a short period of time than an evening of guests would for the light show, he said.
Others were concerned for the brightness of the event. Williamson said each display will be spaced out so that light from one doesn’t bleed onto the next, and the wattage is compliant with city code.
Although concerns for traffic and display brightness were addressed, residents further questioned responsibility of luring more tourists into the city. Conversations have been ongoing at Townsend City Hall, through the board and Townsend Planning Commission for several months about what the city needs in order to responsibly address growth and development.
One person in the crowd said that the added traffic wouldn’t do any good for the city, since restaurants and other business owners close their doors for the winter. Two business owners quickly disagreed.
Proceeds from the event itself will be given to the company that is doing the display, but several commissioners and members of the public said the event will still allow an opportunity for business owners to generate revenue — and sales tax — during an otherwise quiet period.
“The city would collect all the taxes off of the sales from the businesses, we hope, because they’ll probably come up here and eat, and drink and be merry,” Janice Fillmore, who owns several businesses in Townsend with her husband Steve Fillmore, said.
While certain Townsend businesses do close during the winter, CEO of Little Arrow Outdoor Resort Carmen Simpher said, the light show is more than a $100,000 investment in the city. Williamson also noted that the light show is an expensive project, and he hoped it would bring tourists into the city during the winter months.
Limiting growth while maintaining a positive environment for local business owners is the fine line elected officials have been discussing. Starting a couple months ago, the city started mapping out a community plan to direct decisions for the next decade or more on development.
A steering committee with Williamson, Mayor Don Prater and City Planner with the East Tennessee Development District Joe Barrett is leading efforts to get the plan written and fortified by the board. Prator has emphasized the importance of community involvement and transparency from the government.
The city has started being more vocal with happenings and posting meeting agendas online. Large turnouts to meetings are evident their efforts are working, Prator said during a phone call with The Daily Times on Wednesday.
He and other officials who have been involved want as much input from the community as possible — all varying perspectives on the future of Townsend.
