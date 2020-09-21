Ted Godfrey is back from Texas City, Texas, where he spent 38 years working as an environmental manager for Sea Lion Technology.
He moved to Townsend three years ago and was elected commissioner in August. Born and raised in the city, Godfrey told The Daily Times in a recent interview he’s ready to invest in the place where some of his family still lives.
“I always knew I would retire back to Townsend because it’s the best place in the world to live,” he said. Like many who move to or just vacation in the city, Godfrey said he values the peace and quiet of the town.
That, and its heritage.
“It’s one of the least-changed places ... since I was a boy,” he said. “I grew up on the riverbank, across from the swinging bridge, near the Abbey.”
His mother still lives in the same house, in fact, and Godfrey said those roots were part of his motivation to run for commission.
He enters leadership during a moment of tumult for the city.
Just weeks after he was sworn in, Mayor Ron Palewski — who was Godfrey’s neighbor — died. And the long-standing tubing debate raised new concerns about the environment and alcohol on Little River.
Over the summer, University of Tennessee Knoxville student Lexi Emery asserted that tubers moving rocks could be imperiling the local salamander population.
Weeks after that, citizens came to the commission irate at tubers whom they said were sneaking alcohol onto Little River, getting drunk and littering. Some want change from leadership. Others see tubing as part of the city’s economic lifeblood.
Godfrey said he’s willing to research issues like this, talk to people and make informed decisions.
“Growth and progress are inevitable. That’s just a given,” he said. “What it takes to do that in an orderly economic fashion is basically a case-by-case decision.”
He wants to address issues like the tubing controversy during his tenure and was attending city meetings more than a month before he got his first chance to vote Sept. 15.
But he said he’s also dedicated to making the city more transparent. He wants city documents posted online and an up-to-date directory of businesses “so we can make the people aware of what they have here.”
Though he is buckling in for the hard work ahead, Godfrey said he’s also enjoying retirement. After nearly four decades in the Texas heat, he said it’s good to be home.
“Oh God, I don’t miss anything about Texas,” he laughed. “It gets so humid down there you can’t breathe.”
